Boom Or Bust: What Does The Future Hold For Greenlane Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: GNLN) Stock?

Greenlane Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:GNLN)’s traded shares stood at 2.73 million during the last session, with the company’s beta value hitting 2.13. At the close of trading, the stock’s price was $0.34, to imply a decrease of -10.85% or -$0.04 in intraday trading. The GNLN share’s 52-week high remains $16.20, putting it -4664.71% down since that peak but still an impressive 20.59% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $0.27. The company has a valuation of $5.44M, with an average of 0.49 million shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 405.37K shares over the past 3 months.

Analysts have given a consensus recommendation of a Hold for Greenlane Holdings Inc. (GNLN), translating to a mean rating of 2.00. Of 2 analyst(s) looking at the stock, 0 analyst(s) give GNLN a Sell rating. 0 of those analysts rate the stock as Overweight while 2 advise Hold as 0 recommend it as a Buy. 0 analyst(s) have given it an Underweight rating. Estimates put the company’s current-quarter earnings per share at -$1.12.

Greenlane Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:GNLN) trade information

After registering a -10.85% downside in the last session, Greenlane Holdings Inc. (GNLN) has traded red over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of 0.4291 this Wednesday, 02/22/23, dropping -10.85% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is -9.38%, and -20.93% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is 18.26%. Short interest in Greenlane Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:GNLN) saw shorts transact 0.55 million shares and set a 2 days time to cover.

Analysts on Wall Street suggest a consensus price target of $1.38, implying an increase of 75.36% to the stock’s current value. The extremes give us $0.75 and $2.00 for target low and target high price respectively. As such, GNLN has been trading -488.24% off suggested target high and -120.59% from its likely low.

Greenlane Holdings Inc. (GNLN) estimates and forecasts

Looking at statistics comparing Greenlane Holdings Inc. share performance against respective industry, we note that the company has underperformed competitors. Greenlane Holdings Inc. (GNLN) shares are -88.11% down over the last 6 months, with its year-to-date growth rate lower than industry average at -139.36% against 7.70%. Revenue is forecast to grow 44.00% this quarter before jumping 72.40% for the next one. The rating firms project that company’s revenue will shrink -14.40% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue forecast for the current quarter as set by 2 analysts is $26.99 million. Meanwhile, for the quarter ending Mar 2023, a total of 2 analyst(s) estimate revenue growth to $28.04 million.Earnings reports from the last fiscal year show that sales brought in $56.02 million and $46.53 million respectively in the corresponding quarters. In this case, analysts estimate current quarter sales to fall -51.80% before dropping -39.70% in the following quarter.

GNLN Dividends

Greenlane Holdings Inc. has its next earnings report out between March 28 and April 03. However, it is important to take into account that this dividend yield ratio is just an indicator to only serve the purpose of guidance. Investors interested to invest in the stock should ponder company’s other fundamental and operations related aspects too. Greenlane Holdings Inc. has a forward dividend ratio of 0, with the share yield ticking at 0.00% to continue the rising pattern observed over the past year. The company’s average dividend yield trailing the past 5-year period is 0.00%.

Greenlane Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:GNLN)’s Major holders

Greenlane Holdings Inc. insiders hold 3.31% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 21.46% of the shares at 22.19% float percentage. In total, 21.46% institutions holds shares in the company, led by Creative Planning. As of Sep 29, 2022, the company held over 2.57 million shares (or 16.08% of shares), all amounting to roughly $4.19 million.

The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is Twin Focus Capital Partners, LLC with 0.21 million shares, or about 1.33% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on Sep 29, 2022, these shares were worth $0.35 million.

We also have Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund as the top two Mutual Funds with the largest holdings of the Greenlane Holdings Inc. (GNLN) shares. Going by data provided on Sep 29, 2022, Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund holds roughly 79967.0 shares. This is just over 0.50% of the total shares, with a market valuation of $0.13 million. Data from the same date shows that the other fund manager holds a little less at 66696.0, or 0.42% of the shares, all valued at about 0.11 million.