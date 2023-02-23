Boom Or Bust: What Are TOP Financial Group Limited’s (NASDAQ:TOP) Future Prospects?

TOP Financial Group Limited (NASDAQ:TOP)’s traded shares stood at 0.6 million during the last session. At the last check today, the stock’s price was $4.30, to imply an increase of 18.62% or $0.68 in intraday trading. The TOP share’s 52-week high remains $50.97, putting it -1085.35% down since that peak but still an impressive 18.6% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $3.50. The company has a valuation of $124.68M, with an average of 46440.0 shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 99.66K shares over the past 3 months.

TOP Financial Group Limited (NASDAQ:TOP) trade information

After registering a 18.62% upside in the latest session, TOP Financial Group Limited (TOP) has traded red over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of 4.99 this Wednesday, 02/22/23, jumping 18.62% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is 10.26%, and -12.96% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is -11.89%. Short interest in TOP Financial Group Limited (NASDAQ:TOP) saw shorts transact 0.59 million shares and set a 6.12 days time to cover.

Will You Miss Out On This Growth Stock Boom?



A new megatrend in the fintech market is well underway. Mobile payments are projected to boom into a massive $12 trillion market by 2028. According to Motley Fool this growth stock could "deliver huge returns." Not only in the immediate future but also over the next decade. Especially since the man behind this company is a serial entrepreneur who has been wildly successful over the years.



And this is just one of our 5 Best Growth Stocks To Own For 2023. Sponsored

TOP Financial Group Limited (TOP) estimates and forecasts

TOP Dividends

TOP Financial Group Limited has its next earnings report out on August 17. However, it is important to take into account that this dividend yield ratio is just an indicator to only serve the purpose of guidance. Investors interested to invest in the stock should ponder company’s other fundamental and operations related aspects too. TOP Financial Group Limited has a forward dividend ratio of 0, with the share yield ticking at 0.00% to continue the rising pattern observed over the past year. The company’s average dividend yield trailing the past 5-year period is 0.00%.

TOP Financial Group Limited (NASDAQ:TOP)’s Major holders

TOP Financial Group Limited insiders hold 85.59% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 0.09% of the shares at 0.60% float percentage. In total, 0.09% institutions holds shares in the company, led by Geode Capital Management, LLC. As of Sep 29, 2022, the company held over 19596.0 shares (or 0.06% of shares), all amounting to roughly $0.25 million.

The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is Man Group PLC with 10950.0 shares, or about 0.03% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on Sep 29, 2022, these shares were worth $0.14 million.

Going by data provided on Nov 29, 2022, Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index Fund holds roughly 19596.0 shares. This is just over 0.06% of the total shares, with a market valuation of $91317.0