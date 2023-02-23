At Current Prices, WillScot Mobile Mini Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ: WSC) Worth A Patient Look?

WillScot Mobile Mini Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:WSC)’s traded shares stood at 0.65 million during the latest session, with the company’s beta value hitting 1.54. At the last check today, the stock’s price was $50.59, to imply an increase of 2.76% or $1.36 in intraday trading. The WSC share’s 52-week high remains $53.45, putting it -5.65% down since that peak but still an impressive 39.67% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $30.52. The company has a valuation of $10.20B, with an average of 1.86 million shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 1.46 million shares over the past 3 months.

WillScot Mobile Mini Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:WSC) trade information

After registering a 2.76% upside in the latest session, WillScot Mobile Mini Holdings Corp. (WSC) has traded red over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of 53.45 this Wednesday, 02/22/23, jumping 2.76% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is -2.47%, and 7.82% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is 12.00%.

WillScot Mobile Mini Holdings Corp. (WSC) estimates and forecasts

Looking at statistics comparing WillScot Mobile Mini Holdings Corp. share performance against respective industry, we note that the company has outperformed competitors. WillScot Mobile Mini Holdings Corp. (WSC) shares are 23.84% up over the last 6 months, with its year-to-date growth rate higher than industry average at 30.40% against 7.80%. Revenue is forecast to grow 31.80% this quarter before jumping 18.80% for the next one. The rating firms project that company’s revenue will grow 11.40% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue forecast for the current quarter as set by 9 analysts is $537.61 million. Meanwhile, for the quarter ending Jun 2023, a total of 9 analyst(s) estimate revenue growth to $582 million.Earnings reports from the last fiscal year show that sales brought in $508.89 million and $581.64 million respectively in the corresponding quarters. In this case, analysts estimate current quarter sales to rise 5.60% before jumping 0.10% in the following quarter.

WSC Dividends

WillScot Mobile Mini Holdings Corp. has its next earnings report out between April 25 and May 01. However, it is important to take into account that this dividend yield ratio is just an indicator to only serve the purpose of guidance. Investors interested to invest in the stock should ponder company’s other fundamental and operations related aspects too. WillScot Mobile Mini Holdings Corp. has a forward dividend ratio of 0, with the share yield ticking at 0.00% to continue the rising pattern observed over the past year. The company’s average dividend yield trailing the past 5-year period is 0.00%.

WillScot Mobile Mini Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:WSC)’s Major holders

As of Sep 29, 2022, the company held over 6.34 million shares (or 3.04% of shares), all amounting to roughly $320.76 million.

The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is Vanguard Small-Cap Index Fund with 5.43 million shares, or about 2.60% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on Sep 29, 2022, these shares were worth $274.32 million.