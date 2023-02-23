Ardagh Metal Packaging S.A. (NYSE: AMBP) Gain Of 23.48% Compared To 52-Week Low; YTD Rise 6.21% – What Should You Do Now?

Ardagh Metal Packaging S.A. (NYSE:AMBP)’s traded shares stood at 1.66 million during the last session. At the last check today, the stock’s price was $5.11, to imply a decrease of -5.91% or -$0.32 in intraday trading. The AMBP share’s 52-week high remains $9.02, putting it -76.52% down since that peak but still an impressive 23.48% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $3.91. The company has a valuation of $3.30B, with an average of 1.28 million shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 1.69 million shares over the past 3 months.

Analysts have given a consensus recommendation of an Overweight for Ardagh Metal Packaging S.A. (AMBP), translating to a mean rating of 2.00. Of 7 analyst(s) looking at the stock, 0 analyst(s) give AMBP a Sell rating. 0 of those analysts rate the stock as Overweight while 3 advise Hold as 4 recommend it as a Buy. 0 analyst(s) have given it an Underweight rating. Estimates put the company’s current-quarter earnings per share at $0.08.

Ardagh Metal Packaging S.A. (NYSE:AMBP) trade information

After registering a -5.91% downside in the latest session, Ardagh Metal Packaging S.A. (AMBP) has traded red over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of 5.67 this Wednesday, 02/22/23, dropping -5.91% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is -9.90%, and -8.28% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is 6.21%. Short interest in Ardagh Metal Packaging S.A. (NYSE:AMBP) saw shorts transact 7.58 million shares and set a 5.27 days time to cover.

Analysts on Wall Street suggest a consensus price target of $5.78, implying an increase of 11.59% to the stock’s recent value. The extremes give us $4.00 and $8.00 for target low and target high price respectively. As such, AMBP has been trading -56.56% off suggested target high and 21.72% from its likely low.

Ardagh Metal Packaging S.A. (AMBP) estimates and forecasts

Revenue is forecast to shrink -42.90% this quarter before falling -12.50% for the next one. The rating firms project that company’s revenue will grow 17.70% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue forecast for the current quarter as set by 5 analysts is $1.14 billion. Meanwhile, for the quarter ending Mar 2023, a total of 3 analyst(s) estimate revenue growth to $1.21 billion.Earnings reports from the last fiscal year show that sales brought in $1.09 billion and $1.14 billion respectively in the corresponding quarters. In this case, analysts estimate current quarter sales to rise 5.20% before jumping 6.20% in the following quarter.

AMBP Dividends

Ardagh Metal Packaging S.A. has its next earnings report out on February 23. However, it is important to take into account that this dividend yield ratio is just an indicator to only serve the purpose of guidance. Investors interested to invest in the stock should ponder company’s other fundamental and operations related aspects too. Ardagh Metal Packaging S.A. has a forward dividend ratio of 0.40, with the share yield ticking at 7.37% to continue the rising pattern observed over the past year. The company’s average dividend yield trailing the past 5-year period is 0.00%.

Ardagh Metal Packaging S.A. (NYSE:AMBP)’s Major holders

Ardagh Metal Packaging S.A. insiders hold 75.34% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 20.41% of the shares at 82.74% float percentage. In total, 20.41% institutions holds shares in the company, led by Canyon Capital Advisors LLC. As of Sep 29, 2022, the company held over 10.15 million shares (or 1.68% of shares), all amounting to roughly $49.15 million.

The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is Newtyn Management, LLC with 6.32 million shares, or about 1.05% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on Sep 29, 2022, these shares were worth $30.58 million.

We also have MFS Series Trust XIII-MFS New Discovery Value Fund and Ave Maria Growth Fund as the top two Mutual Funds with the largest holdings of the Ardagh Metal Packaging S.A. (AMBP) shares. Going by data provided on Nov 29, 2022, MFS Series Trust XIII-MFS New Discovery Value Fund holds roughly 4.74 million shares. This is just over 0.79% of the total shares, with a market valuation of $21.2 million. Data from the same date shows that the other fund manager holds a little less at 4.07 million, or 0.68% of the shares, all valued at about 19.71 million.