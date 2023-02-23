Arch Capital Group Ltd. (NASDAQ: ACGL) Has Advanced 46.78% In 2023; Is The Share Price Attractive Enough At $86.00?

Arch Capital Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:ACGL)’s traded shares stood at 1.2 million during the latest session, with the company’s beta value hitting 0.76. At the last check today, the stock’s price was $68.74, to imply an increase of 1.17% or $0.8 in intraday trading. The ACGL share’s 52-week high remains $68.28, putting it 0.67% up since that peak but still an impressive 40.28% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $41.05. The company has a valuation of $24.90B, with an average of 2.56 million shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 1.84 million shares over the past 3 months.

Arch Capital Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:ACGL) trade information

After registering a 1.17% upside in the latest session, Arch Capital Group Ltd. (ACGL) has traded red over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of 68.86 this Wednesday, 02/22/23, jumping 1.17% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is 1.11%, and 7.33% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is 9.49%. Short interest in Arch Capital Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:ACGL) saw shorts transact 6.65 million shares and set a 4.62 days time to cover.

Analysts on Wall Street suggest a consensus price target of $74.33, implying an increase of 7.52% to the stock’s recent value. The extremes give us $58.00 and $86.00 for target low and target high price respectively. As such, ACGL has been trading -25.11% off suggested target high and 15.62% from its likely low.

Arch Capital Group Ltd. (ACGL) estimates and forecasts

Looking at statistics comparing Arch Capital Group Ltd. share performance against respective industry, we note that the company has outperformed competitors. Arch Capital Group Ltd. (ACGL) shares are 47.85% up over the last 6 months, with its year-to-date growth rate higher than industry average at 23.41% against 7.70%. Revenue is forecast to grow 5.50% this quarter before jumping 27.30% for the next one. The rating firms project that company’s revenue will grow 15.30% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue forecast for the current quarter as set by 4 analysts is $2.39 billion. Meanwhile, for the quarter ending Mar 2023, a total of 3 analyst(s) estimate revenue growth to $2.93 billion.Earnings reports from the last fiscal year show that sales brought in $2.25 billion and $2.63 billion respectively in the corresponding quarters. In this case, analysts estimate current quarter sales to rise 6.60% before jumping 11.30% in the following quarter.

An assessment of the company’s 5-year growth patterns shows that annual earnings grew an estimated 24.10% for the past 5-year period. While 2023 is set for a 57.30% return in earnings, projections for the next 5 years are at 17.60% annually.

ACGL Dividends

Arch Capital Group Ltd. has its next earnings report out between April 25 and May 01. However, it is important to take into account that this dividend yield ratio is just an indicator to only serve the purpose of guidance. Investors interested to invest in the stock should ponder company’s other fundamental and operations related aspects too. Arch Capital Group Ltd. has a forward dividend ratio of 0, with the share yield ticking at 0.00% to continue the rising pattern observed over the past year. The company’s average dividend yield trailing the past 5-year period is 0.00%.

Arch Capital Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:ACGL)’s Major holders

Arch Capital Group Ltd. insiders hold 3.08% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 90.64% of the shares at 93.52% float percentage. In total, 90.64% institutions holds shares in the company, led by Artisan Partners Limited Partnership. As of Sep 29, 2022, the company held over 35.25 million shares (or 9.53% of shares), all amounting to roughly $1.61 billion.

The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) with 34.06 million shares, or about 9.21% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on Sep 29, 2022, these shares were worth $1.55 billion.

We also have Artisan International Value Fund and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund as the top two Mutual Funds with the largest holdings of the Arch Capital Group Ltd. (ACGL) shares. Going by data provided on Sep 29, 2022, Artisan International Value Fund holds roughly 23.07 million shares. This is just over 6.24% of the total shares, with a market valuation of $1.05 billion. Data from the same date shows that the other fund manager holds a little less at 10.48 million, or 2.83% of the shares, all valued at about 477.18 million.