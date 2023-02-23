Analysts Say Taseko Mines Limited Can Reach $2.86 In 12 Months

Taseko Mines Limited (AMEX:TGB)’s traded shares stood at 1.12 million during the last session, with the company’s beta value hitting 1.97. At the close of trading, the stock’s price was $1.65, to imply an increase of 3.77% or $0.06 in intraday trading. The TGB share’s 52-week high remains $2.41, putting it -46.06% down since that peak but still an impressive 46.06% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $0.89. The company has a valuation of $471.82M, with an average of 1.26 million shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 1.38 million shares over the past 3 months.

Analysts have given a consensus recommendation of a Buy for Taseko Mines Limited (TGB), translating to a mean rating of 2.20. Of 9 analyst(s) looking at the stock, 0 analyst(s) give TGB a Sell rating. 0 of those analysts rate the stock as Overweight while 2 advise Hold as 7 recommend it as a Buy. 0 analyst(s) have given it an Underweight rating. Estimates put the company’s current-quarter earnings per share at $0.01.

Will You Miss Out On This Growth Stock Boom?



A new megatrend in the fintech market is well underway. Mobile payments are projected to boom into a massive $12 trillion market by 2028. According to Motley Fool this growth stock could "deliver huge returns." Not only in the immediate future but also over the next decade. Especially since the man behind this company is a serial entrepreneur who has been wildly successful over the years.



And this is just one of our 5 Best Growth Stocks To Own For 2023. Sponsored

Taseko Mines Limited (AMEX:TGB) trade information

After registering a 3.77% upside in the last session, Taseko Mines Limited (TGB) has traded red over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of 1.6700 this Wednesday, 02/22/23, jumping 3.77% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is 0.61%, and -8.33% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is 12.24%. Short interest in Taseko Mines Limited (AMEX:TGB) saw shorts transact 1.27 million shares and set a 0.8 days time to cover.

Analysts on Wall Street suggest a consensus price target of $2.18, implying an increase of 24.31% to the stock’s current value. The extremes give us $1.85 and $2.86 for target low and target high price respectively. As such, TGB has been trading -73.33% off suggested target high and -12.12% from its likely low.

Taseko Mines Limited (TGB) estimates and forecasts

Looking at statistics comparing Taseko Mines Limited share performance against respective industry, we note that the company has underperformed competitors. Taseko Mines Limited (TGB) shares are 55.66% up over the last 6 months, with its year-to-date growth rate lower than industry average at -138.46% against 7.60%. Revenue is forecast to shrink -75.00% this quarter before jumping 100.00% for the next one. The rating firms project that company’s revenue will shrink -9.00% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue forecast for the current quarter as set by 2 analysts is $77.73 million.

TGB Dividends

Taseko Mines Limited has its next earnings report out between May 02 and May 08. However, it is important to take into account that this dividend yield ratio is just an indicator to only serve the purpose of guidance. Investors interested to invest in the stock should ponder company’s other fundamental and operations related aspects too. Taseko Mines Limited has a forward dividend ratio of 0, with the share yield ticking at 0.00% to continue the rising pattern observed over the past year. The company’s average dividend yield trailing the past 5-year period is 0.00%.

Taseko Mines Limited (AMEX:TGB)’s Major holders

Taseko Mines Limited insiders hold 3.08% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 20.65% of the shares at 21.30% float percentage. In total, 20.65% institutions holds shares in the company, led by Blackrock Inc. As of Sep 29, 2022, the company held over 9.77 million shares (or 3.41% of shares), all amounting to roughly $11.14 million.

The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc with 7.17 million shares, or about 2.50% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on Dec 30, 2022, these shares were worth $10.55 million.

We also have iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF and Diamond Hill Small Cap Fund as the top two Mutual Funds with the largest holdings of the Taseko Mines Limited (TGB) shares. Going by data provided on Dec 30, 2022, iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF holds roughly 7.7 million shares. This is just over 2.69% of the total shares, with a market valuation of $11.32 million. Data from the same date shows that the other fund manager holds a little less at 6.66 million, or 2.32% of the shares, all valued at about 7.59 million.