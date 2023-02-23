After This Week’s -6.47% Loss In Annexon Inc. (NASDAQ: ANNX), We Just Learned Something New

Annexon Inc. (NASDAQ:ANNX)’s traded shares stood at 1.63 million during the last session. At the close of trading, the stock’s price was $5.49, to imply a decrease of -4.36% or -$0.25 in intraday trading. The ANNX share’s 52-week high remains $7.65, putting it -39.34% down since that peak but still an impressive 62.48% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $2.06. The company has a valuation of $261.05M, with an average of 0.89 million shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 290.05K shares over the past 3 months.

Analysts have given a consensus recommendation of a Buy for Annexon Inc. (ANNX), translating to a mean rating of 1.60. Of 8 analyst(s) looking at the stock, 0 analyst(s) give ANNX a Sell rating. 0 of those analysts rate the stock as Overweight while 0 advise Hold as 8 recommend it as a Buy. 0 analyst(s) have given it an Underweight rating. Estimates put the company’s current-quarter earnings per share at -$0.53.

Annexon Inc. (NASDAQ:ANNX) trade information

After registering a -4.36% downside in the last session, Annexon Inc. (ANNX) has traded red over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of 6.11 this Wednesday, 02/22/23, dropping -4.36% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is -6.47%, and -21.57% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is 6.19%. Short interest in Annexon Inc. (NASDAQ:ANNX) saw shorts transact 1.32 million shares and set a 4.8 days time to cover.

Analysts on Wall Street suggest a consensus price target of $15.95, implying an increase of 65.58% to the stock’s current value. The extremes give us $4.63 and $30.00 for target low and target high price respectively. As such, ANNX has been trading -446.45% off suggested target high and 15.66% from its likely low.

Annexon Inc. (ANNX) estimates and forecasts

Looking at statistics comparing Annexon Inc. share performance against respective industry, we note that the company has outperformed competitors. Annexon Inc. (ANNX) shares are 8.50% up over the last 6 months, with its year-to-date growth rate higher than industry average at 21.47% against 5.80%. Revenue is forecast to grow 45.40% this quarter before jumping 39.10% for the next one.

ANNX Dividends

Annexon Inc. has its next earnings report out between February 27 and March 03. However, it is important to take into account that this dividend yield ratio is just an indicator to only serve the purpose of guidance. Investors interested to invest in the stock should ponder company’s other fundamental and operations related aspects too. Annexon Inc. has a forward dividend ratio of 0, with the share yield ticking at 0.00% to continue the rising pattern observed over the past year. The company’s average dividend yield trailing the past 5-year period is 0.00%.

Annexon Inc. (NASDAQ:ANNX)’s Major holders

Annexon Inc. insiders hold 2.48% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 108.83% of the shares at 111.60% float percentage. In total, 108.83% institutions holds shares in the company, led by Bain Capital Life Sciences Investors, LLC. As of Dec 30, 2022, the company held over 4.89 million shares (or 10.26% of shares), all amounting to roughly $26.83 million.

The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is Alerce Investment Management, L.P. with 4.41 million shares, or about 9.26% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on Dec 30, 2022, these shares were worth $24.21 million.

We also have Mutual Fund Ser Tr-Eventide Healthcare & Life Sciences Fund and Federated Hermes Kaufmann Fund as the top two Mutual Funds with the largest holdings of the Annexon Inc. (ANNX) shares. Going by data provided on Sep 29, 2022, Mutual Fund Ser Tr-Eventide Healthcare & Life Sciences Fund holds roughly 3.63 million shares. This is just over 7.61% of the total shares, with a market valuation of $19.91 million. Data from the same date shows that the other fund manager holds a little less at 2.0 million, or 4.20% of the shares, all valued at about 10.98 million.