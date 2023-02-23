After The Stock Fell -6.69% Over The Week, Is Pioneer Natural Resources Company (NYSE: PXD) Still A Buy?

Pioneer Natural Resources Company (NYSE:PXD)’s traded shares stood at 1.59 million during the latest session, with the company’s beta value hitting 1.42. At the last check today, the stock’s price was $206.13, to imply an increase of 0.42% or $0.86 in intraday trading. The PXD share’s 52-week high remains $274.50, putting it -33.17% down since that peak but still an impressive 7.63% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $190.41. The company has a valuation of $50.50B, with an average of 2.68 million shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 2.10 million shares over the past 3 months.

Analysts have given a consensus recommendation of an Overweight for Pioneer Natural Resources Company (PXD), translating to a mean rating of 2.50. Of 31 analyst(s) looking at the stock, 2 analyst(s) give PXD a Sell rating. 3 of those analysts rate the stock as Overweight while 13 advise Hold as 12 recommend it as a Buy. 1 analyst(s) have given it an Underweight rating. Estimates put the company’s current-quarter earnings per share at $5.78.

Pioneer Natural Resources Company (NYSE:PXD) trade information

After registering a 0.42% upside in the latest session, Pioneer Natural Resources Company (PXD) has traded red over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of 222.09 this Wednesday, 02/22/23, jumping 0.42% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is -6.69%, and -13.30% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is -9.75%. Short interest in Pioneer Natural Resources Company (NYSE:PXD) saw shorts transact 4.89 million shares and set a 2.74 days time to cover.

Analysts on Wall Street suggest a consensus price target of $271.23, implying an increase of 24.0% to the stock’s recent value. The extremes give us $225.00 and $380.00 for target low and target high price respectively. As such, PXD has been trading -84.35% off suggested target high and -9.15% from its likely low.

Pioneer Natural Resources Company (PXD) estimates and forecasts

Looking at statistics comparing Pioneer Natural Resources Company share performance against respective industry, we note that the company has underperformed competitors. Pioneer Natural Resources Company (PXD) shares are -13.97% down over the last 6 months, with its year-to-date growth rate lower than industry average at -22.57% against -10.10%. Revenue is forecast to grow 26.20% this quarter before falling -26.70% for the next one. The rating firms project that company’s revenue will grow 47.00% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue forecast for the current quarter as set by 12 analysts is $3.53 billion. Meanwhile, for the quarter ending Mar 2023, a total of 12 analyst(s) estimate revenue growth to $3.51 billion.Earnings reports from the last fiscal year show that sales brought in $3.72 billion and $3.93 billion respectively in the corresponding quarters. In this case, analysts estimate current quarter sales to fall -5.10% before dropping -10.70% in the following quarter.

An assessment of the company’s 5-year growth patterns shows that annual earnings grew an estimated 35.50% for the past 5-year period. While 2023 is set for a 810.30% return in earnings, projections for the next 5 years are at 24.72% annually.

PXD Dividends

Pioneer Natural Resources Company has its next earnings report out on February 23. However, it is important to take into account that this dividend yield ratio is just an indicator to only serve the purpose of guidance. Investors interested to invest in the stock should ponder company’s other fundamental and operations related aspects too. Pioneer Natural Resources Company has a forward dividend ratio of 26.06, with the share yield ticking at 12.70% to continue the rising pattern observed over the past year. The company’s average dividend yield trailing the past 5-year period is 0.00%.

Pioneer Natural Resources Company (NYSE:PXD)’s Major holders

Pioneer Natural Resources Company insiders hold 0.66% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 91.28% of the shares at 91.89% float percentage. In total, 91.28% institutions holds shares in the company, led by Vanguard Group, Inc. (The). As of Sep 29, 2022, the company held over 19.28 million shares (or 7.97% of shares), all amounting to roughly $4.18 billion.

The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is Capital World Investors with 19.13 million shares, or about 7.91% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on Sep 29, 2022, these shares were worth $4.14 billion.

We also have Washington Mutual Investors Fund and American Balanced Fund as the top two Mutual Funds with the largest holdings of the Pioneer Natural Resources Company (PXD) shares. Going by data provided on Dec 30, 2022, Washington Mutual Investors Fund holds roughly 8.89 million shares. This is just over 3.67% of the total shares, with a market valuation of $2.03 billion. Data from the same date shows that the other fund manager holds a little less at 7.55 million, or 3.12% of the shares, all valued at about 1.72 billion.