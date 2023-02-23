After Plunging -9.59% During Past Week, Is NOV Inc. (NYSE: NOV) Still A Buy?

NOV Inc. (NYSE:NOV)’s traded shares stood at 4.19 million during the last session, with the company’s beta value hitting 1.90. At the close of trading, the stock’s price was $21.30, to imply a decrease of -0.93% or -$0.2 in intraday trading. The NOV share’s 52-week high remains $24.83, putting it -16.57% down since that peak but still an impressive 34.37% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $13.98. The company has a valuation of $8.82B, with an average of 3.48 million shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 3.05 million shares over the past 3 months.

Analysts have given a consensus recommendation of an Overweight for NOV Inc. (NOV), translating to a mean rating of 2.20. Of 22 analyst(s) looking at the stock, 1 analyst(s) give NOV a Sell rating. 1 of those analysts rate the stock as Overweight while 8 advise Hold as 12 recommend it as a Buy. 0 analyst(s) have given it an Underweight rating. Estimates put the company’s current-quarter earnings per share at $0.22.

NOV Inc. (NYSE:NOV) trade information

After registering a -0.93% downside in the last session, NOV Inc. (NOV) has traded red over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of 23.44 this Wednesday, 02/22/23, dropping -0.93% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is -9.59%, and -6.62% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is 1.96%. Short interest in NOV Inc. (NYSE:NOV) saw shorts transact 10.9 million shares and set a 3.25 days time to cover.

Analysts on Wall Street suggest a consensus price target of $26.33, implying an increase of 19.1% to the stock’s current value. The extremes give us $18.00 and $32.00 for target low and target high price respectively. As such, NOV has been trading -50.23% off suggested target high and 15.49% from its likely low.

NOV Inc. (NOV) estimates and forecasts

Looking at statistics comparing NOV Inc. share performance against respective industry, we note that the company has outperformed competitors. NOV Inc. (NOV) shares are 21.16% up over the last 6 months, with its year-to-date growth rate higher than industry average at 200.00% against 15.70%. Revenue is forecast to grow 269.20% this quarter before jumping 50.00% for the next one. The rating firms project that company’s revenue will grow 15.90% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue forecast for the current quarter as set by 16 analysts is $1.95 billion. Meanwhile, for the quarter ending Jun 2023, a total of 16 analyst(s) estimate revenue growth to $2.04 billion.Earnings reports from the last fiscal year show that sales brought in $1.55 billion and $1.73 billion respectively in the corresponding quarters. In this case, analysts estimate current quarter sales to rise 26.20% before jumping 18.20% in the following quarter.

NOV Dividends

NOV Inc. has its next earnings report out between April 26 and May 01. However, it is important to take into account that this dividend yield ratio is just an indicator to only serve the purpose of guidance. Investors interested to invest in the stock should ponder company’s other fundamental and operations related aspects too. NOV Inc. has a forward dividend ratio of 0.20, with the share yield ticking at 0.94% to continue the rising pattern observed over the past year. The company’s average dividend yield trailing the past 5-year period is 0.00%.

NOV Inc. (NYSE:NOV)’s Major holders

NOV Inc. insiders hold 0.64% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 94.92% of the shares at 95.54% float percentage. In total, 94.92% institutions holds shares in the company, led by Vanguard Group, Inc. (The). As of Dec 30, 2022, the company held over 39.12 million shares (or 9.96% of shares), all amounting to roughly $833.17 million.

The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is Blackrock Inc. with 37.46 million shares, or about 9.54% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on Dec 30, 2022, these shares were worth $797.97 million.

We also have First Eagle Global Fund and iShares Core S&P Midcap ETF as the top two Mutual Funds with the largest holdings of the NOV Inc. (NOV) shares. Going by data provided on Oct 30, 2022, First Eagle Global Fund holds roughly 26.91 million shares. This is just over 6.85% of the total shares, with a market valuation of $573.08 million. Data from the same date shows that the other fund manager holds a little less at 12.13 million, or 3.09% of the shares, all valued at about 258.28 million.