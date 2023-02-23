After Plunging -8.12% During Past Week, Is Sociedad Quimica y Minera de Chile S.A. (NYSE: SQM) Still A Buy?

Sociedad Quimica y Minera de Chile S.A. (NYSE:SQM)’s traded shares stood at 0.66 million during the latest session, with the company’s beta value hitting 0.98. At the last check today, the stock’s price was $86.58, to imply an increase of 4.16% or $3.46 in intraday trading. The SQM share’s 52-week high remains $115.76, putting it -33.7% down since that peak but still an impressive 35.32% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $56.00. The company has a valuation of $24.14B, with an average of 1.61 million shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 1.49 million shares over the past 3 months.

Analysts have given a consensus recommendation of an Overweight for Sociedad Quimica y Minera de Chile S.A. (SQM), translating to a mean rating of 2.50. Of 16 analyst(s) looking at the stock, 0 analyst(s) give SQM a Sell rating. 3 of those analysts rate the stock as Overweight while 5 advise Hold as 8 recommend it as a Buy. 0 analyst(s) have given it an Underweight rating. Estimates put the company’s current-quarter earnings per share at $3.73.

Will You Miss Out On This Growth Stock Boom?



A new megatrend in the fintech market is well underway. Mobile payments are projected to boom into a massive $12 trillion market by 2028. According to Motley Fool this growth stock could "deliver huge returns." Not only in the immediate future but also over the next decade. Especially since the man behind this company is a serial entrepreneur who has been wildly successful over the years.



And this is just one of our 5 Best Growth Stocks To Own For 2023. Sponsored

Sociedad Quimica y Minera de Chile S.A. (NYSE:SQM) trade information

After registering a 4.16% upside in the latest session, Sociedad Quimica y Minera de Chile S.A. (SQM) has traded red over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of 97.82 this Wednesday, 02/22/23, jumping 4.16% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is -8.12%, and -6.81% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is 8.44%.

Analysts on Wall Street suggest a consensus price target of $115.69, implying an increase of 25.16% to the stock’s recent value. The extremes give us $90.00 and $145.00 for target low and target high price respectively. As such, SQM has been trading -67.48% off suggested target high and -3.95% from its likely low.

Sociedad Quimica y Minera de Chile S.A. (SQM) estimates and forecasts

Looking at statistics comparing Sociedad Quimica y Minera de Chile S.A. share performance against respective industry, we note that the company has outperformed competitors. Sociedad Quimica y Minera de Chile S.A. (SQM) shares are -12.65% down over the last 6 months, with its year-to-date growth rate higher than industry average at 542.93% against -12.00%. Revenue is forecast to grow 230.10% this quarter before jumping 16.50% for the next one. The rating firms project that company’s revenue will grow 267.60% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue forecast for the current quarter as set by 6 analysts is $2.99 billion. Meanwhile, for the quarter ending Mar 2023, a total of 2 analyst(s) estimate revenue growth to $2.92 billion.Earnings reports from the last fiscal year show that sales brought in $1.08 billion and $2.02 billion respectively in the corresponding quarters. In this case, analysts estimate current quarter sales to rise 176.00% before jumping 44.80% in the following quarter.

An assessment of the company’s 5-year growth patterns shows that annual earnings grew an estimated 14.20% for the past 5-year period. While 2023 is set for a 227.90% return in earnings, projections for the next 5 years are at 14.70% annually.

SQM Dividends

Sociedad Quimica y Minera de Chile S.A. has its next earnings report out in March. However, it is important to take into account that this dividend yield ratio is just an indicator to only serve the purpose of guidance. Investors interested to invest in the stock should ponder company’s other fundamental and operations related aspects too. Sociedad Quimica y Minera de Chile S.A. has a forward dividend ratio of 7.52, with the share yield ticking at 9.05% to continue the rising pattern observed over the past year. The company’s average dividend yield trailing the past 5-year period is 0.00%.

The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is Fidelity Series Emerging Markets Opportunities Fund with 1.79 million shares, or about 1.25% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on Nov 29, 2022, these shares were worth $154.43 million.