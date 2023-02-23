After Falling -4.89% During The Past Week, Should You Still Buy Grupo Financiero Galicia S.A. (NASDAQ: GGAL)?

Grupo Financiero Galicia S.A. (NASDAQ:GGAL)’s traded shares stood at 1.14 million during the last session, with the company’s beta value hitting 1.64. At the close of trading, the stock’s price was $13.24, to imply an increase of 0.61% or $0.08 in intraday trading. The GGAL share’s 52-week high remains $14.20, putting it -7.25% down since that peak but still an impressive 56.8% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $5.72. The company has a valuation of $3.19B, with an average of 0.83 million shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 778.14K shares over the past 3 months.

Analysts have given a consensus recommendation of a Hold for Grupo Financiero Galicia S.A. (GGAL), translating to a mean rating of 3.50. Of 7 analyst(s) looking at the stock, 3 analyst(s) give GGAL a Sell rating. 0 of those analysts rate the stock as Overweight while 1 advise Hold as 2 recommend it as a Buy. 1 analyst(s) have given it an Underweight rating. Estimates put the company’s current-quarter earnings per share at $0.84.

Grupo Financiero Galicia S.A. (NASDAQ:GGAL) trade information

After registering a 0.61% upside in the last session, Grupo Financiero Galicia S.A. (GGAL) has traded red over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of 14.20 this Wednesday, 02/22/23, jumping 0.61% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is -4.89%, and -1.96% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is 36.83%. Short interest in Grupo Financiero Galicia S.A. (NASDAQ:GGAL) saw shorts transact 1.99 million shares and set a 2.61 days time to cover.

Analysts on Wall Street suggest a consensus price target of $21.25, implying an increase of 37.69% to the stock’s current value. The extremes give us $7.00 and $44.30 for target low and target high price respectively. As such, GGAL has been trading -234.59% off suggested target high and 47.13% from its likely low.

Grupo Financiero Galicia S.A. (GGAL) estimates and forecasts

Revenue is forecast to grow 37.70% this quarter before jumping 209.10% for the next one. The rating firms project that company’s revenue will grow 99.20% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue forecast for the current quarter as set by 1 analysts is $366.91 million.

GGAL Dividends

Grupo Financiero Galicia S.A. has its next earnings report out in March. However, it is important to take into account that this dividend yield ratio is just an indicator to only serve the purpose of guidance. Investors interested to invest in the stock should ponder company’s other fundamental and operations related aspects too. Grupo Financiero Galicia S.A. has a forward dividend ratio of 0.09, with the share yield ticking at 0.68% to continue the rising pattern observed over the past year. The company’s average dividend yield trailing the past 5-year period is 0.00%.

Grupo Financiero Galicia S.A. (NASDAQ:GGAL)’s Major holders

Grupo Financiero Galicia S.A. insiders hold 0.00% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 10.91% of the shares at 10.91% float percentage. In total, 10.91% institutions holds shares in the company, led by INCA Investments, LLC. As of Dec 30, 2022, the company held over 3.9 million shares (or 3.27% of shares), all amounting to roughly $37.92 million.

The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is Discovery Capital Management, LLC with 1.69 million shares, or about 1.42% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on Sep 29, 2022, these shares were worth $12.61 million.

We also have Eaton Vance Global Macro Absolute Return Advantage Portfolio and Global X Fds-Global X MSCI Argentina ETF as the top two Mutual Funds with the largest holdings of the Grupo Financiero Galicia S.A. (GGAL) shares. Going by data provided on Oct 30, 2022, Eaton Vance Global Macro Absolute Return Advantage Portfolio holds roughly 0.18 million shares. This is just over 0.15% of the total shares, with a market valuation of $1.43 million. Data from the same date shows that the other fund manager holds a little less at 0.18 million, or 0.15% of the shares, all valued at about 1.71 million.