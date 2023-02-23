After A Decline Of -23.49% From The High, Can Exact Sciences Corporation (NASDAQ: EXAS) Recover Quickly?

Exact Sciences Corporation (NASDAQ:EXAS)’s traded shares stood at 3.78 million during the last session, with the company’s beta value hitting 1.41. At the close of trading, the stock’s price was $64.66, to imply an increase of 5.55% or $3.4 in intraday trading. The EXAS share’s 52-week high remains $79.85, putting it -23.49% down since that peak but still an impressive 54.73% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $29.27. The company has a valuation of $11.54B, with an average of 1.75 million shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 2.49 million shares over the past 3 months.

Analysts have given a consensus recommendation of an Overweight for Exact Sciences Corporation (EXAS), translating to a mean rating of 1.80. Of 21 analyst(s) looking at the stock, 0 analyst(s) give EXAS a Sell rating. 1 of those analysts rate the stock as Overweight while 7 advise Hold as 13 recommend it as a Buy. 0 analyst(s) have given it an Underweight rating. Estimates put the company’s current-quarter earnings per share at -$0.85.

Will You Miss Out On This Growth Stock Boom?



A new megatrend in the fintech market is well underway. Mobile payments are projected to boom into a massive $12 trillion market by 2028. According to Motley Fool this growth stock could "deliver huge returns." Not only in the immediate future but also over the next decade. Especially since the man behind this company is a serial entrepreneur who has been wildly successful over the years.



And this is just one of our 5 Best Growth Stocks To Own For 2023. Sponsored

Exact Sciences Corporation (NASDAQ:EXAS) trade information

After registering a 5.55% upside in the last session, Exact Sciences Corporation (EXAS) has traded red over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of 66.67 this Wednesday, 02/22/23, jumping 5.55% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is -1.31%, and -4.66% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is 30.60%. Short interest in Exact Sciences Corporation (NASDAQ:EXAS) saw shorts transact 12.85 million shares and set a 3.48 days time to cover.

Analysts on Wall Street suggest a consensus price target of $72.06, implying an increase of 10.27% to the stock’s current value. The extremes give us $50.00 and $95.00 for target low and target high price respectively. As such, EXAS has been trading -46.92% off suggested target high and 22.67% from its likely low.

Exact Sciences Corporation (EXAS) estimates and forecasts

Looking at statistics comparing Exact Sciences Corporation share performance against respective industry, we note that the company has outperformed competitors. Exact Sciences Corporation (EXAS) shares are 79.81% up over the last 6 months, with its year-to-date growth rate higher than industry average at 26.84% against 5.80%. Revenue is forecast to grow 33.60% this quarter before jumping 24.00% for the next one. The rating firms project that company’s revenue will grow 16.20% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue forecast for the current quarter as set by 17 analysts is $525.36 million. Meanwhile, for the quarter ending Mar 2023, a total of 14 analyst(s) estimate revenue growth to $529.37 million.Earnings reports from the last fiscal year show that sales brought in $473.81 million and $486.57 million respectively in the corresponding quarters. In this case, analysts estimate current quarter sales to rise 10.90% before jumping 8.80% in the following quarter.

EXAS Dividends

Exact Sciences Corporation has its next earnings report out between April 24 and April 28. However, it is important to take into account that this dividend yield ratio is just an indicator to only serve the purpose of guidance. Investors interested to invest in the stock should ponder company’s other fundamental and operations related aspects too. Exact Sciences Corporation has a forward dividend ratio of 0, with the share yield ticking at 0.00% to continue the rising pattern observed over the past year. The company’s average dividend yield trailing the past 5-year period is 0.00%.

Exact Sciences Corporation (NASDAQ:EXAS)’s Major holders

Exact Sciences Corporation insiders hold 0.89% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 87.63% of the shares at 88.42% float percentage. In total, 87.63% institutions holds shares in the company, led by Vanguard Group, Inc. (The). As of Sep 29, 2022, the company held over 16.68 million shares (or 9.39% of shares), all amounting to roughly $541.82 million.

The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is ARK Investment Management, LLC with 16.04 million shares, or about 9.03% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on Dec 30, 2022, these shares were worth $794.16 million.

We also have ARK ETF Tr-ARK Innovation ETF and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund as the top two Mutual Funds with the largest holdings of the Exact Sciences Corporation (EXAS) shares. Going by data provided on Dec 30, 2022, ARK ETF Tr-ARK Innovation ETF holds roughly 10.38 million shares. This is just over 5.84% of the total shares, with a market valuation of $514.15 million. Data from the same date shows that the other fund manager holds a little less at 5.27 million, or 2.97% of the shares, all valued at about 171.24 million.