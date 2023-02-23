After A Decline Of -15.21% From The High, Can CEMEX S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE: CX) Recover Quickly?

CEMEX S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:CX)’s traded shares stood at 5.6 million during the last session, with the company’s beta value hitting 1.39. At the close of trading, the stock’s price was $4.93, to imply a decrease of -0.80% or -$0.04 in intraday trading. The CX share’s 52-week high remains $5.68, putting it -15.21% down since that peak but still an impressive 35.09% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $3.20. The company has a valuation of $7.55B, with an average of 7.51 million shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 5.17 million shares over the past 3 months.

CEMEX S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:CX) trade information

After registering a -0.80% downside in the last session, CEMEX S.A.B. de C.V. (CX) has traded red over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of 5.31 this Wednesday, 02/22/23, dropping -0.80% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is -6.10%, and -1.20% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is 21.73%. Short interest in CEMEX S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:CX) saw shorts transact 5.94 million shares and set a 1.07 days time to cover.

CEMEX S.A.B. de C.V. (CX) estimates and forecasts

Looking at statistics comparing CEMEX S.A.B. de C.V. share performance against respective industry, we note that the company has outperformed competitors. CEMEX S.A.B. de C.V. (CX) shares are 18.80% up over the last 6 months, with its year-to-date growth rate higher than industry average at 69.44% against 12.30%. Revenue is forecast to grow 1,300.00% this quarter before jumping 1,000.00% for the next one. The rating firms project that company’s revenue will grow 8.30% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue forecast for the current quarter as set by 6 analysts is $3.89 billion. Meanwhile, for the quarter ending Mar 2023, a total of 4 analyst(s) estimate revenue growth to $3.91 billion.Earnings reports from the last fiscal year show that sales brought in $3.62 billion and $3.77 billion respectively in the corresponding quarters. In this case, analysts estimate current quarter sales to rise 7.60% before jumping 3.70% in the following quarter.

An assessment of the company’s 5-year growth patterns shows that annual earnings shrunk an estimated -42.40% for the past 5-year period. While 2023 is set for a 155.80% return in earnings, projections for the next 5 years are at 13.60% annually.

CX Dividends

CEMEX S.A.B. de C.V. has its next earnings report out in March. However, it is important to take into account that this dividend yield ratio is just an indicator to only serve the purpose of guidance. Investors interested to invest in the stock should ponder company’s other fundamental and operations related aspects too. CEMEX S.A.B. de C.V. has a forward dividend ratio of 0, with the share yield ticking at 0.00% to continue the rising pattern observed over the past year. The company’s average dividend yield trailing the past 5-year period is 0.00%.

CEMEX S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:CX)’s Major holders

CEMEX S.A.B. de C.V. insiders hold 0.00% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 28.62% of the shares at 28.62% float percentage. In total, 28.62% institutions holds shares in the company, led by Baillie Gifford and Company. As of Dec 30, 2022, the company held over 80.54 million shares (or 5.56% of shares), all amounting to roughly $326.19 million.

The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is FMR, LLC with 74.86 million shares, or about 5.17% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on Sep 29, 2022, these shares were worth $256.76 million.

We also have Fidelity Series Emerging Markets Opportunities Fund and Baillie Gifford Emerging Markets Equities Fund as the top two Mutual Funds with the largest holdings of the CEMEX S.A.B. de C.V. (CX) shares. Going by data provided on Nov 29, 2022, Fidelity Series Emerging Markets Opportunities Fund holds roughly 52.27 million shares. This is just over 3.61% of the total shares, with a market valuation of $238.87 million. Data from the same date shows that the other fund manager holds a little less at 8.07 million, or 0.56% of the shares, all valued at about 27.69 million.