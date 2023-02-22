ZIPRECRUITER INC. (NYSE: ZIP) Is Either An Instant Disaster Or A Huge Opportunity.

In the latest trading session, 3.08 million ZIPRECRUITER INC. (NYSE:ZIP) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 0. With the company’s most recent per share price at $18.33 changed hands at -$4.92 or -21.18% at last look, the market valuation stands at $2.54B. ZIP’s current price is a discount, trading about -36.39% off its 52-week high of $25.00. The share price had its 52-week low at $13.78, which suggests the last value was 24.82% up since then. When we look at ZIPRECRUITER INC.’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 0.81 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 726.60K.

Analysts gave the ZIPRECRUITER INC. (ZIP) stock a consensus recommendation rating of an Overweight, calculated at a mean rating of 1.80. If we narrow down to specifics, the data shows that 0 out of 6 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, with a further 2 assigning it an Overweight rating. Of the remaining, 1 recommended ZIP as a Hold, 3 felt it is a Buy and 0 rated the stock as Underweight. ZIPRECRUITER INC.’s EPS for the current quarter is expected to be $0.09.

ZIPRECRUITER INC. (NYSE:ZIP) trade information

Instantly ZIP was in red as seen in intraday trades today. With action -21.08%, the performance over the past five days has been red. The drop to weekly highs of 24.05 on Tuesday, 02/21/23 subtracted -21.18% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date upside of 11.60%, with the 5-day performance at -21.08% in the red. However, in the 30-day time frame, ZIPRECRUITER INC. (NYSE:ZIP) is -2.63% down. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 5.16 million shares sold at short interest cover period of 9.73 days.

The consensus price target for the stock as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $23.20, meaning bulls need an upside of 20.99% from its recent market value. According to analyst projections, ZIP’s forecast low is $18.00 with $26.00 as the target high. To hit the forecast high, the stock’s price needs a -41.84% plunge from its current level, while the stock would need to tank 1.8% for it to hit the projected low.

ZIPRECRUITER INC. (ZIP) estimates and forecasts

Data shows that the ZIPRECRUITER INC. share is performing relatively much not better than most of its peers within the same industry. As can be gleaned from the statistics, the company’s share value shot 12.63% over the past 6 months, a -13.73% in annual growth rate that is considerably lower than the industry average of -0.50%. Moreover, analysts have looked to lower expectations by upgrading its fiscal year 2023 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict current quarter revenue for ZIPRECRUITER INC. will fall -43.80%. Year-over-year growth is forecast to reach 21.50% up from the last financial year.

Consensus estimates given by 5 financial analysts project the company’s revenue in the current quarter to hit an average of $206.28 million. 5 analysts are of the opinion that ZIPRECRUITER INC.’s revenue for the quarter ending Mar 2023 will be $207.12 million. The company’s revenue for the corresponding quarters a year ago was $220.14 million and $227.26 million respectively. According to analysts, the company will likely register a growth in its current quarter sales, forecast at -6.30%. The estimates for the next quarter sales put growth at -8.90%.

The 2023 estimates are for ZIPRECRUITER INC. earnings to decrease by -97.20%.

ZIP Dividends

ZIPRECRUITER INC. is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report on February 21.

ZIPRECRUITER INC. (NYSE:ZIP)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 33.86% of ZIPRECRUITER INC. shares while 92.68% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 140.12%. There are 92.68% institutions holding the ZIPRECRUITER INC. stock share, with Institutional Venture Management XIV, LLC the top institutional holder. As of Sep 29, 2022, the company held 18.93% of the shares, roughly 15.11 million ZIP shares worth $249.3 million.

Wasatch Advisors Inc holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 12.44% or 9.93 million shares worth $163.88 million as of Sep 29, 2022.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Oct 30, 2022 were Vanguard Explorer Fund, Inc. and Wasatch Small Cap Growth Fund. With 2.81 million shares estimated at $47.05 million under it, the former controlled 3.51% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, Wasatch Small Cap Growth Fund held about 3.43% of the shares, roughly 2.73 million shares worth around $45.12 million.