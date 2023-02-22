XP Inc. (NASDAQ: XP) Stock: More Upside Ahead?

In the latest trading session, 1.81 million XP Inc. (NASDAQ:XP) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 0. With the company’s most recent per share price at $13.03 changed hands at -$0.28 or -2.10% at last look, the market valuation stands at $9.10B. XP’s current price is a discount, trading about -167.08% off its 52-week high of $34.80. The share price had its 52-week low at $12.40, which suggests the last value was 4.83% up since then. When we look at XP Inc.’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 7.67 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 4.60 million.

XP Inc. (NASDAQ:XP) trade information

Instantly XP was in red as seen in intraday trades today. With action -18.46%, the performance over the past five days has been red. The drop to weekly highs of 16.36 on Tuesday, 02/21/23 subtracted -2.10% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date downside of -15.06%, with the 5-day performance at -18.46% in the red. However, in the 30-day time frame, XP Inc. (NASDAQ:XP) is -26.09% down. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 18.46 million shares sold at short interest cover period of 4.39 days.

XP Inc. (XP) estimates and forecasts

Data shows that the XP Inc. share is performing relatively much better than most of its peers within the same industry. As can be gleaned from the statistics, the company’s share value shot -33.11% over the past 6 months, a 159.42% in annual growth rate that is considerably higher than the industry average of -3.10%. Moreover, analysts have looked to lower expectations by upgrading its fiscal year 2023 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict current quarter revenue for XP Inc. will fall -7.50%. Year-over-year growth is forecast to reach 17.30% up from the last financial year.

Consensus estimates given by 3 financial analysts project the company’s revenue in the current quarter to hit an average of $689.27 million. 3 analysts are of the opinion that XP Inc.’s revenue for the quarter ending Mar 2023 will be $697.06 million. The company’s revenue for the corresponding quarters a year ago was $609.69 million and $583.69 million respectively. According to analysts, the company will likely register a growth in its current quarter sales, forecast at 13.10%. The estimates for the next quarter sales put growth at 19.40%.

Looking at the company’s year-on-year earnings, data shows that the past 5-year has an earnings growth rate of 52.80%. The 2023 estimates are for XP Inc. earnings to decrease by -0.10%, but the outlook for the next 5-year period is at 11.66% per year.

XP Dividends

XP Inc. is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report between May 01 and May 05.

XP Inc. (NASDAQ:XP)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 20.22% of XP Inc. shares while 67.65% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 84.79%. There are 67.65% institutions holding the XP Inc. stock share, with Dodge & Cox Inc the top institutional holder. As of Sep 29, 2022, the company held 6.68% of the shares, roughly 29.87 million XP shares worth $567.77 million.

General Atlantic, L.P. holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 5.66% or 25.32 million shares worth $481.29 million as of Sep 29, 2022.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Dec 30, 2022 were Dodge & Cox International Stock Fund and Europacific Growth Fund. With 20.4 million shares estimated at $312.9 million under it, the former controlled 4.56% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, Europacific Growth Fund held about 3.00% of the shares, roughly 13.41 million shares worth around $205.7 million.