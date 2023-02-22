Why indie Semiconductor Inc. (NASDAQ: INDI) Stock Shouldn’t Be Sold In 2023

In the last trading session, 4.42 million indie Semiconductor Inc. (NASDAQ:INDI) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 0.94. With the company’s per share price at $10.01 changed hands at -$0.14 or -1.38% during last session, the market valuation stood at $1.37B. INDI’s last price was a discount, traded about -1.6% off its 52-week high of $10.17. The share price had its 52-week low at $5.07, which suggests the last value was 49.35% up since then. When we look at indie Semiconductor Inc.’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 2.47 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 1.45 million.

Analysts gave the indie Semiconductor Inc. (INDI) stock a consensus recommendation rating of a Buy, calculated at a mean rating of 2.20. If we narrow down to specifics, the data shows that 0 out of 6 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, with a further 0 assigning it an Overweight rating. Of the remaining, 0 recommended INDI as a Hold, 6 felt it is a Buy and 0 rated the stock as Underweight. indie Semiconductor Inc.’s EPS for the current quarter is expected to be -$0.09.

Will You Miss Out On This Growth Stock Boom?



A new megatrend in the fintech market is well underway. Mobile payments are projected to boom into a massive $12 trillion market by 2028. According to Motley Fool this growth stock could "deliver huge returns." Not only in the immediate future but also over the next decade. Especially since the man behind this company is a serial entrepreneur who has been wildly successful over the years.



And this is just one of our 5 Best Growth Stocks To Own For 2023. Sponsored

indie Semiconductor Inc. (NASDAQ:INDI) trade information

Instantly INDI was in red as seen at the end of in last trading. With action 21.92%, the performance over the past five days has been green. The drop to weekly highs of 10.20 on Tuesday, 02/21/23 subtracted -1.38% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date upside of 71.70%, with the 5-day performance at 21.92% in the green. However, in the 30-day time frame, indie Semiconductor Inc. (NASDAQ:INDI) is 39.03% up. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 12.47 million shares sold at short interest cover period of 13 days.

The consensus price target for the stock as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $15.33, meaning bulls need an upside of 34.7% from its current market value. According to analyst projections, INDI’s forecast low is $12.00 with $20.00 as the target high. To hit the forecast high, the stock’s price needs a -99.8% plunge from its current level, while the stock would need to soar -19.88% for it to hit the projected low.

indie Semiconductor Inc. (INDI) estimates and forecasts

Data shows that the indie Semiconductor Inc. share is performing relatively much better than most of its peers within the same industry. As can be gleaned from the statistics, the company’s share value shot 32.06% over the past 6 months, a 75.56% in annual growth rate that is considerably higher than the industry average of -12.60%. Year-over-year growth is forecast to reach 128.70% up from the last financial year.

Consensus estimates given by 6 financial analysts project the company’s revenue in the current quarter to hit an average of $32.95 million. 6 analysts are of the opinion that indie Semiconductor Inc.’s revenue for the quarter ending Mar 2023 will be $38.4 million. The company’s revenue for the corresponding quarters a year ago was $18.96 million and $22 million respectively. According to analysts, the company will likely register a growth in its current quarter sales, forecast at 73.80%. The estimates for the next quarter sales put growth at 74.60%.

The 2023 estimates are for indie Semiconductor Inc. earnings to increase by 11.40%.

INDI Dividends

indie Semiconductor Inc. is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report on February 16.

indie Semiconductor Inc. (NASDAQ:INDI)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 34.77% of indie Semiconductor Inc. shares while 56.94% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 87.29%. There are 56.94% institutions holding the indie Semiconductor Inc. stock share, with Soros Fund Management LLC the top institutional holder. As of Sep 29, 2022, the company held 7.59% of the shares, roughly 9.09 million INDI shares worth $66.53 million.

Blackrock Inc. holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 4.86% or 5.82 million shares worth $42.59 million as of Sep 29, 2022.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Sep 29, 2022 were Baron Discovery Fund and Primecap Odyssey Aggressive Growth Fund. With 2.91 million shares estimated at $21.3 million under it, the former controlled 2.43% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, Primecap Odyssey Aggressive Growth Fund held about 2.19% of the shares, roughly 2.62 million shares worth around $15.27 million.