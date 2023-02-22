When Will Owlet Inc. (NYSE: OWLT) Be A Good Investment?

In the last trading session, 12.67 million Owlet Inc. (NYSE:OWLT) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 0. With the company’s per share price at $0.40 changed hands at $0.06 or 16.64% during last session, the market valuation stood at $44.65M. OWLT’s last price was a discount, traded about -1237.5% off its 52-week high of $5.35. The share price had its 52-week low at $0.30, which suggests the last value was 25.0% up since then. When we look at Owlet Inc.’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 1.25 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 423.48K.

Owlet Inc. (NYSE:OWLT) trade information

Instantly OWLT was in green as seen at the end of in last trading. With action 16.91%, the performance over the past five days has been green. The jump to weekly highs of 0.4700 on Tuesday, 02/21/23 added 16.64% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date downside of -28.90%, with the 5-day performance at 16.91% in the green. However, in the 30-day time frame, Owlet Inc. (NYSE:OWLT) is -26.39% down. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 0.98 million shares sold at short interest cover period of 7.65 days.

Owlet Inc. (OWLT) estimates and forecasts

Data shows that the Owlet Inc. share is performing relatively much not better than most of its peers within the same industry. As can be gleaned from the statistics, the company’s share value shot -81.07% over the past 6 months, a 13.16% in annual growth rate that is considerably lower than the industry average of 15.70%. Moreover, analysts have looked to higher expectations by upgrading its fiscal year 2023 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict current quarter revenue for Owlet Inc. will rise 55.20%, while the growth in revenue is estimated to hit 35.30% for the next quarter. Year-over-year growth is forecast to reach -6.60% down from the last financial year.

Consensus estimates given by 2 financial analysts project the company’s revenue in the current quarter to hit an average of $12.92 million. 1 analysts are of the opinion that Owlet Inc.’s revenue for the quarter ending Mar 2023 will be $15.7 million. The estimates for the next quarter sales put growth at -27.10%.

The 2023 estimates are for Owlet Inc. earnings to decrease by -580.10%, but the outlook for the next 5-year period is at 16.20% per year.

OWLT Dividends

Owlet Inc. is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report between March 06 and March 10.

Owlet Inc. (NYSE:OWLT)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 11.99% of Owlet Inc. shares while 40.62% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 46.16%. There are 40.62% institutions holding the Owlet Inc. stock share, with Eclipse Ventures, LLC the top institutional holder. As of Dec 30, 2022, the company held 24.81% of the shares, roughly 28.49 million OWLT shares worth $15.93 million.

Pelion, Inc. holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 3.97% or 4.56 million shares worth $4.88 million as of Sep 29, 2022.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Sep 29, 2022 were Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund. With 2.18 million shares estimated at $2.33 million under it, the former controlled 1.90% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund held about 0.81% of the shares, roughly 0.93 million shares worth around $0.99 million.