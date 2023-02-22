What Is The Performance Outlook For Ouster Inc. (NYSE: OUST) In The Coming Months?

In the last trading session, 4.53 million Ouster Inc. (NYSE:OUST) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 0. With the company’s per share price at $1.18 changed hands at -$0.18 or -13.24% during last session, the market valuation stood at $465.14M. OUST’s last price was a discount, traded about -323.73% off its 52-week high of $5.00. The share price had its 52-week low at $0.76, which suggests the last value was 35.59% up since then. When we look at Ouster Inc.’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 2.95 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 1.35 million.

Analysts gave the Ouster Inc. (OUST) stock a consensus recommendation rating of an Overweight, calculated at a mean rating of 2.30. If we narrow down to specifics, the data shows that 0 out of 7 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, with a further 0 assigning it an Overweight rating. Of the remaining, 2 recommended OUST as a Hold, 5 felt it is a Buy and 0 rated the stock as Underweight. Ouster Inc.’s EPS for the current quarter is expected to be -$0.18.

Will You Miss Out On This Growth Stock Boom?



A new megatrend in the fintech market is well underway. Mobile payments are projected to boom into a massive $12 trillion market by 2028. According to Motley Fool this growth stock could "deliver huge returns." Not only in the immediate future but also over the next decade. Especially since the man behind this company is a serial entrepreneur who has been wildly successful over the years.



And this is just one of our 5 Best Growth Stocks To Own For 2023. Sponsored

Ouster Inc. (NYSE:OUST) trade information

Instantly OUST was in red as seen at the end of in last trading. With action -13.87%, the performance over the past five days has been red. The drop to weekly highs of 1.6700 on Tuesday, 02/21/23 subtracted -13.24% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date upside of 36.73%, with the 5-day performance at -13.87% in the red. However, in the 30-day time frame, Ouster Inc. (NYSE:OUST) is 3.51% up. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 9.46 million shares sold at short interest cover period of 10.72 days.

Ouster Inc. (OUST) estimates and forecasts

Data shows that the Ouster Inc. share is performing relatively much not better than most of its peers within the same industry. As can be gleaned from the statistics, the company’s share value shot -23.87% over the past 6 months, a -14.49% in annual growth rate that is considerably lower than the industry average of -9.10%. Moreover, analysts have looked to lower expectations by upgrading its fiscal year 2023 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict current quarter revenue for Ouster Inc. will fall -12.50%, while the growth in revenue is estimated to hit 15.80% for the next quarter. Year-over-year growth is forecast to reach 37.30% up from the last financial year.

Consensus estimates given by 6 financial analysts project the company’s revenue in the current quarter to hit an average of $15.84 million. 5 analysts are of the opinion that Ouster Inc.’s revenue for the quarter ending Mar 2023 will be $20.1 million. The company’s revenue for the corresponding quarters a year ago was $11.85 million and $8.56 million respectively. According to analysts, the company will likely register a growth in its current quarter sales, forecast at 33.60%. The estimates for the next quarter sales put growth at 134.90%.

The 2023 estimates are for Ouster Inc. earnings to decrease by -6.00%, but the outlook for the next 5-year period is at 20.00% per year.

OUST Dividends

Ouster Inc. is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report on March 23.

Ouster Inc. (NYSE:OUST)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 32.95% of Ouster Inc. shares while 30.09% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 44.87%. There are 30.09% institutions holding the Ouster Inc. stock share, with Tao Capital Management, LP the top institutional holder. As of Sep 29, 2022, the company held 6.09% of the shares, roughly 11.25 million OUST shares worth $10.84 million.

Blackrock Inc. holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 5.07% or 9.37 million shares worth $9.03 million as of Sep 29, 2022.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Sep 29, 2022 were Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and iShares Russell 2000 ETF. With 4.28 million shares estimated at $4.12 million under it, the former controlled 2.31% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, iShares Russell 2000 ETF held about 1.72% of the shares, roughly 3.18 million shares worth around $2.74 million.