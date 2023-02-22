Wallbox N.V. (NYSE: WBX) Is Rated A Buy By Analysts.

In the last trading session, 1.12 million Wallbox N.V. (NYSE:WBX) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 0. With the company’s per share price at $6.28 changed hands at $0.42 or 7.17% during last session, the market valuation stood at $1.06B. WBX’s last price was a discount, traded about -129.78% off its 52-week high of $14.43. The share price had its 52-week low at $3.14, which suggests the last value was 50.0% up since then. When we look at Wallbox N.V.’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 0.5 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 555.54K.

Analysts gave the Wallbox N.V. (WBX) stock a consensus recommendation rating of a Buy, calculated at a mean rating of 1.60. If we narrow down to specifics, the data shows that 0 out of 9 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, with a further 1 assigning it an Overweight rating. Of the remaining, 0 recommended WBX as a Hold, 8 felt it is a Buy and 0 rated the stock as Underweight. Wallbox N.V.’s EPS for the current quarter is expected to be $0.

Will You Miss Out On This Growth Stock Boom?



A new megatrend in the fintech market is well underway. Mobile payments are projected to boom into a massive $12 trillion market by 2028. According to Motley Fool this growth stock could "deliver huge returns." Not only in the immediate future but also over the next decade. Especially since the man behind this company is a serial entrepreneur who has been wildly successful over the years.



And this is just one of our 5 Best Growth Stocks To Own For 2023. Sponsored

Wallbox N.V. (NYSE:WBX) trade information

Instantly WBX was in green as seen at the end of in last trading. With action 18.71%, the performance over the past five days has been green. The jump to weekly highs of 6.35 on Tuesday, 02/21/23 added 7.17% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date upside of 75.42%, with the 5-day performance at 18.71% in the green. However, in the 30-day time frame, Wallbox N.V. (NYSE:WBX) is 32.77% up. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 1.56 million shares sold at short interest cover period of 2.69 days.

The consensus price target for the stock as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $11.67, meaning bulls need an upside of 46.19% from its current market value. According to analyst projections, WBX’s forecast low is $7.00 with $16.00 as the target high. To hit the forecast high, the stock’s price needs a -154.78% plunge from its current level, while the stock would need to soar -11.46% for it to hit the projected low.

Wallbox N.V. (WBX) estimates and forecasts

Year-over-year growth is forecast to reach 121.20% up from the last financial year.

Consensus estimates given by 3 financial analysts project the company’s revenue in the current quarter to hit an average of $30.68 million.

The 2023 estimates are for Wallbox N.V. earnings to decrease by -400.60%.

WBX Dividends

Wallbox N.V. is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report on March 01.

Wallbox N.V. (NYSE:WBX)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 60.84% of Wallbox N.V. shares while 9.65% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 24.65%. There are 9.65% institutions holding the Wallbox N.V. stock share, with Janus Henderson Group PLC the top institutional holder. As of Sep 29, 2022, the company held 2.23% of the shares, roughly 3.83 million WBX shares worth $30.15 million.

Invesco Ltd. holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 0.96% or 1.65 million shares worth $12.99 million as of Sep 29, 2022.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Dec 30, 2022 were Janus Henderson Triton Fund and Invesco ETF Tr-Invesco Wilderhill Clean Energy ETF. With 3.61 million shares estimated at $12.92 million under it, the former controlled 2.10% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, Invesco ETF Tr-Invesco Wilderhill Clean Energy ETF held about 1.83% of the shares, roughly 3.14 million shares worth around $11.25 million.