Wag! Group Co. (NASDAQ: PET) Stock: Performance and Outlook

In the latest trading session, 0.62 million Wag! Group Co. (NASDAQ:PET) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 0. With the company’s most recent per share price at $2.64 changing hands around $0.34 or 14.78% at last look, the market valuation stands at $82.13M. PET’s current price is a discount, trading about -397.35% off its 52-week high of $13.13. The share price had its 52-week low at $1.96, which suggests the last value was 25.76% up since then. When we look at Wag! Group Co.’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 0.12 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 48.83K.

Wag! Group Co. (NASDAQ:PET) trade information

Instantly PET is in green as seen in intraday trades today. With action 15.28%, the performance over the past five days has been green. The jump to weekly highs of 2.80 on Tuesday, 02/21/23 added 14.78% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date downside of -14.29%, with the 5-day performance at 15.28% in the green. However, in the 30-day time frame, Wag! Group Co. (NASDAQ:PET) is -1.49% down. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 97500.0 shares sold at short interest cover period of 4.69 days.

Wag! Group Co. (PET) estimates and forecasts

Data shows that the Wag! Group Co. share is performing relatively much better than most of its peers within the same industry. As can be gleaned from the statistics, the company’s share value shot -65.40% over the past 6 months, a 85.99% in annual growth rate that is considerably higher than the industry average of -9.10%. Year-over-year growth is forecast to reach 26.90% up from the last financial year.

Consensus estimates given by 5 financial analysts project the company’s revenue in the current quarter to hit an average of $14.65 million. 5 analysts are of the opinion that Wag! Group Co.’s revenue for the quarter ending Jun 2023 will be $16.82 million.

PET Dividends

Wag! Group Co. is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report on February 21.

Wag! Group Co. (NASDAQ:PET)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 11.46% of Wag! Group Co. shares while 64.01% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 72.30%. There are 64.01% institutions holding the Wag! Group Co. stock share, with General Catalyst Group Management, LLC the top institutional holder. As of Dec 30, 2022, the company held 18.97% of the shares, roughly 6.98 million PET shares worth $18.07 million.

Acme, LLC holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 14.54% or 5.35 million shares worth $13.85 million as of Dec 30, 2022.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Nov 29, 2022 were Fidelity Extended Market Index Fund and Fidelity Total Market Index Fund. With 43375.0 shares estimated at $0.11 million under it, the former controlled 0.12% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, Fidelity Total Market Index Fund held about 0.05% of the shares, roughly 16732.0 shares worth around $43335.0.