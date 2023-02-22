Viking Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ: VKTX) Is A Risk Capital Investor’s Play

In the last trading session, 1.7 million Viking Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:VKTX) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 0.80. With the company’s per share price at $11.03 changed hands at -$0.26 or -2.30% during last session, the market valuation stood at $876.44M. VKTX’s last price was a discount, traded about -6.98% off its 52-week high of $11.80. The share price had its 52-week low at $2.02, which suggests the last value was 81.69% up since then. When we look at Viking Therapeutics Inc.’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 2.17 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 3.76 million.

Viking Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:VKTX) trade information

Instantly VKTX was in red as seen at the end of in last trading. With action 3.76%, the performance over the past five days has been green. The drop to weekly highs of 11.80 on Tuesday, 02/21/23 subtracted -2.30% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date upside of 17.34%, with the 5-day performance at 3.76% in the green. However, in the 30-day time frame, Viking Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:VKTX) is 27.07% up. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 3.96 million shares sold at short interest cover period of 2.36 days.

Will You Miss Out On This Growth Stock Boom?



A new megatrend in the fintech market is well underway. Mobile payments are projected to boom into a massive $12 trillion market by 2028. According to Motley Fool this growth stock could "deliver huge returns." Not only in the immediate future but also over the next decade. Especially since the man behind this company is a serial entrepreneur who has been wildly successful over the years.



And this is just one of our 5 Best Growth Stocks To Own For 2023. Sponsored

Viking Therapeutics Inc. (VKTX) estimates and forecasts

Data shows that the Viking Therapeutics Inc. share is performing relatively much not better than most of its peers within the same industry. As can be gleaned from the statistics, the company’s share value shot 209.83% over the past 6 months, a -6.67% in annual growth rate that is considerably lower than the industry average of 5.80%. Moreover, analysts have looked to lower expectations by upgrading its fiscal year 2023 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict current quarter revenue for Viking Therapeutics Inc. will fall -14.30%.

Looking at the company’s year-on-year earnings, data shows that the past 5-year has an earnings growth rate of -2.50%. The 2023 estimates are for Viking Therapeutics Inc. earnings to decrease by -25.80%, but the outlook for the next 5-year period is at 40.00% per year.

VKTX Dividends

Viking Therapeutics Inc. is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report between April 25 and May 01.

Viking Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:VKTX)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 11.79% of Viking Therapeutics Inc. shares while 38.82% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 44.00%. There are 38.82% institutions holding the Viking Therapeutics Inc. stock share, with Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) the top institutional holder. As of Sep 29, 2022, the company held 4.34% of the shares, roughly 3.33 million VKTX shares worth $9.06 million.

Millennium Management Llc holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 4.05% or 3.1 million shares worth $8.44 million as of Sep 29, 2022.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Sep 29, 2022 were Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund. With 2.23 million shares estimated at $6.07 million under it, the former controlled 2.91% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund held about 1.24% of the shares, roughly 0.95 million shares worth around $2.59 million.