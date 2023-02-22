TMDI Stock: More Upside For Titan Medical Inc. (NASDAQ: TMDI)?

In the last trading session, 8.38 million Titan Medical Inc. (NASDAQ:TMDI) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 0. With the company’s per share price at $0.23 changed hands at $0.04 or 18.24% during last session, the market valuation stood at $25.24M. TMDI’s last price was a discount, traded about -421.74% off its 52-week high of $1.20. The share price had its 52-week low at $0.13, which suggests the last value was 43.48% up since then. When we look at Titan Medical Inc.’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 18.6 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 3.30 million.

Titan Medical Inc. (NASDAQ:TMDI) trade information

Instantly TMDI was in green as seen at the end of in last trading. With action 18.74%, the performance over the past five days has been green. The jump to weekly highs of 0.3375 on Tuesday, 02/21/23 added 18.24% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date downside of -65.85%, with the 5-day performance at 18.74% in the green. However, in the 30-day time frame, Titan Medical Inc. (NASDAQ:TMDI) is -76.28% down. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 0.13 million shares sold at short interest cover period of 0.31 days.

The consensus price target for the stock as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $2.50, meaning bulls need an upside of 90.8% from its current market value. According to analyst projections, TMDI’s forecast low is $2.00 with $3.00 as the target high. To hit the forecast high, the stock’s price needs a -1204.35% plunge from its current level, while the stock would need to soar -769.57% for it to hit the projected low.

Titan Medical Inc. (TMDI) estimates and forecasts

Year-over-year growth is forecast to reach -87.10% down from the last financial year.

TMDI Dividends

Titan Medical Inc. is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report between March 22 and March 27.

Titan Medical Inc. (NASDAQ:TMDI)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 0.08% of Titan Medical Inc. shares while 4.56% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 4.56%. There are 4.56% institutions holding the Titan Medical Inc. stock share, with Essex LLC the top institutional holder. As of Dec 30, 2022, the company held 2.55% of the shares, roughly 2.86 million TMDI shares worth $0.64 million.

Alphaq Advisors LLC holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 0.23% or 0.26 million shares worth $57660.0 as of Dec 30, 2022.

With 76620.0 shares estimated at $17285.0 under it, the former controlled 0.07% of total outstanding shares.