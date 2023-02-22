TMC the metals company Inc. (NASDAQ: TMC) Is A Bargain Stock You Should Consider.

In the last trading session, 1.52 million TMC the metals company Inc. (NASDAQ:TMC) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 0. With the company’s per share price at $0.98 changed hands at -$0.06 or -6.09% during last session, the market valuation stood at $274.33M. TMC’s last price was a discount, traded about -240.82% off its 52-week high of $3.34. The share price had its 52-week low at $0.51, which suggests the last value was 47.96% up since then. When we look at TMC the metals company Inc.’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 2.8 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 1.44 million.

TMC the metals company Inc. (NASDAQ:TMC) trade information

Instantly TMC was in red as seen at the end of in last trading. With action -6.09%, the performance over the past five days has been red. The drop to weekly highs of 1.1700 on Tuesday, 02/21/23 subtracted -6.09% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date upside of 26.84%, with the 5-day performance at -6.09% in the red. However, in the 30-day time frame, TMC the metals company Inc. (NASDAQ:TMC) is 14.23% up. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 4.66 million shares sold at short interest cover period of 7.45 days.

Will You Miss Out On This Growth Stock Boom?



A new megatrend in the fintech market is well underway. Mobile payments are projected to boom into a massive $12 trillion market by 2028. According to Motley Fool this growth stock could "deliver huge returns." Not only in the immediate future but also over the next decade. Especially since the man behind this company is a serial entrepreneur who has been wildly successful over the years.



And this is just one of our 5 Best Growth Stocks To Own For 2023. Sponsored

TMC the metals company Inc. (TMC) estimates and forecasts

Data shows that the TMC the metals company Inc. share is performing relatively much better than most of its peers within the same industry. As can be gleaned from the statistics, the company’s share value shot 10.42% over the past 6 months, a 49.28% in annual growth rate that is considerably higher than the industry average of 10.20%. Moreover, analysts have looked to higher expectations by upgrading its fiscal year 2023 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict current quarter revenue for TMC the metals company Inc. will rise 11.10%, while the growth in revenue is estimated to hit 33.30% for the next quarter.

The 2023 estimates are for TMC the metals company Inc. earnings to decrease by -174.30%.

TMC Dividends

TMC the metals company Inc. is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report in March.

TMC the metals company Inc. (NASDAQ:TMC)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 37.33% of TMC the metals company Inc. shares while 11.27% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 17.99%. There are 11.27% institutions holding the TMC the metals company Inc. stock share, with Baird Financial Group, Inc. the top institutional holder. As of Sep 29, 2022, the company held 0.76% of the shares, roughly 2.03 million TMC shares worth $2.13 million.

Ronit Capital LLP holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 0.65% or 1.71 million shares worth $1.8 million as of Sep 29, 2022.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Sep 29, 2022 were U.S. Global Investors Fund-Global Resources Fund and Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index Fund. With 100000.0 shares estimated at $0.1 million under it, the former controlled 0.04% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index Fund held about 0.04% of the shares, roughly 0.12 million shares worth around $98448.0.