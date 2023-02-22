Terran Orbital Corporation (LLAP) Will Continue To Grow In 2023.

In the latest trading session, 66.44 million Terran Orbital Corporation (NYSE:LLAP) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 0. With the company’s most recent per share price at $2.65 changing hands around $0.94 or 55.26% at last look, the market valuation stands at $251.56M. LLAP’s current price is a discount, trading about -378.87% off its 52-week high of $12.69. The share price had its 52-week low at $1.29, which suggests the last value was 51.32% up since then. When we look at Terran Orbital Corporation’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 0.49 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 730.63K.

Analysts gave the Terran Orbital Corporation (LLAP) stock a consensus recommendation rating of a Buy, calculated at a mean rating of 1.30. If we narrow down to specifics, the data shows that 0 out of 6 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, with a further 0 assigning it an Overweight rating. Of the remaining, 0 recommended LLAP as a Hold, 6 felt it is a Buy and 0 rated the stock as Underweight. Terran Orbital Corporation’s EPS for the current quarter is expected to be $0.

Terran Orbital Corporation (NYSE:LLAP) trade information

Instantly LLAP is in green as seen in intraday trades today. With action 44.29%, the performance over the past five days has been green. The jump to weekly highs of 2.9500 on Tuesday, 02/21/23 added 55.26% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date upside of 68.04%, with the 5-day performance at 44.29% in the green. However, in the 30-day time frame, Terran Orbital Corporation (NYSE:LLAP) is 33.42% up. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 4.15 million shares sold at short interest cover period of 5.97 days.

The consensus price target for the stock as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $9.33, meaning bulls need an upside of 71.6% from its recent market value. According to analyst projections, LLAP’s forecast low is $6.00 with $15.00 as the target high. To hit the forecast high, the stock’s price needs a -466.04% plunge from its current level, while the stock would need to soar -126.42% for it to hit the projected low.

Terran Orbital Corporation (LLAP) estimates and forecasts

Year-over-year growth is forecast to reach 128.20% up from the last financial year.

Consensus estimates given by 3 financial analysts project the company’s revenue in the current quarter to hit an average of $27.83 million. 5 analysts are of the opinion that Terran Orbital Corporation’s revenue for the quarter ending Dec 2022 will be $31.41 million.

LLAP Dividends

Terran Orbital Corporation is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report in March.

Terran Orbital Corporation (NYSE:LLAP)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 41.09% of Terran Orbital Corporation shares while 44.54% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 75.60%. There are 44.54% institutions holding the Terran Orbital Corporation stock share, with Beach Point Capital Management LP the top institutional holder. As of Dec 30, 2022, the company held 13.93% of the shares, roughly 19.84 million LLAP shares worth $31.34 million.

Lockheed Martin Corp. holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 9.28% or 13.21 million shares worth $23.37 million as of Sep 29, 2022.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Dec 30, 2022 were iShares Russell 2000 ETF and Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund. With 0.83 million shares estimated at $1.31 million under it, the former controlled 0.58% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund held about 0.55% of the shares, roughly 0.78 million shares worth around $1.39 million.