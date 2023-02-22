Sweetgreen Inc. (NYSE:SG) Stock: Performance and Outlook

In the last trading session, 2.66 million Sweetgreen Inc. (NYSE:SG) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 0. With the company’s per share price at $9.36 changed hands at $0.04 or 0.43% during last session, the market valuation stood at $1.09B. SG’s last price was a discount, traded about -328.42% off its 52-week high of $40.10. The share price had its 52-week low at $7.81, which suggests the last value was 16.56% up since then. When we look at Sweetgreen Inc.’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 1.31 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 1.53 million.

Sweetgreen Inc. (NYSE:SG) trade information

Instantly SG was in green as seen at the end of in last trading. With action -0.95%, the performance over the past five days has been red. The jump to weekly highs of 10.25 on Tuesday, 02/21/23 added 0.43% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date upside of 9.22%, with the 5-day performance at -0.95% in the red. However, in the 30-day time frame, Sweetgreen Inc. (NYSE:SG) is 1.52% up. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 9.69 million shares sold at short interest cover period of 5.87 days.

Sweetgreen Inc. (SG) estimates and forecasts

Data shows that the Sweetgreen Inc. share is performing relatively much better than most of its peers within the same industry. As can be gleaned from the statistics, the company’s share value shot -47.94% over the past 6 months, a 71.87% in annual growth rate that is considerably higher than the industry average of 8.60%. Moreover, analysts have looked to higher expectations by upgrading its fiscal year 2023 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict current quarter revenue for Sweetgreen Inc. will rise 69.30%, while the growth in revenue is estimated to hit 37.80% for the next quarter. Year-over-year growth is forecast to reach 40.10% up from the last financial year.

Consensus estimates given by 6 financial analysts project the company’s revenue in the current quarter to hit an average of $124.7 million. 4 analysts are of the opinion that Sweetgreen Inc.’s revenue for the quarter ending Mar 2023 will be $135.68 million. The company’s revenue for the corresponding quarters a year ago was $96.43 million and $102.59 million respectively. According to analysts, the company will likely register a growth in its current quarter sales, forecast at 29.30%. The estimates for the next quarter sales put growth at 32.30%.

The 2023 estimates are for Sweetgreen Inc. earnings to decrease by -317.70%.

SG Dividends

Sweetgreen Inc. is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report on February 23.

Sweetgreen Inc. (NYSE:SG)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 2.76% of Sweetgreen Inc. shares while 100.31% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 103.15%. There are 100.31% institutions holding the Sweetgreen Inc. stock share, with FMR, LLC the top institutional holder. As of Sep 29, 2022, the company held 14.90% of the shares, roughly 14.5 million SG shares worth $268.28 million.

Price (T.Rowe) Associates Inc holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 13.37% or 13.02 million shares worth $240.8 million as of Sep 29, 2022.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Sep 29, 2022 were Price (T.Rowe) New Horizons Fund and Fidelity Blue Chip Growth Fund. With 10.56 million shares estimated at $195.42 million under it, the former controlled 10.85% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, Fidelity Blue Chip Growth Fund held about 7.28% of the shares, roughly 7.09 million shares worth around $60.72 million.