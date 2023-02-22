Stock Performance Of W&T Offshore Inc. (NYSE: WTI) And Outlook

In the last trading session, 2.98 million W&T Offshore Inc. (NYSE:WTI) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 1.96. With the company’s per share price at $5.32 changed hands at -$0.22 or -3.97% during last session, the market valuation stood at $812.52M. WTI’s last price was a discount, traded about -72.18% off its 52-week high of $9.16. The share price had its 52-week low at $3.57, which suggests the last value was 32.89% up since then. When we look at W&T Offshore Inc.’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 2.7 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 2.84 million.

W&T Offshore Inc. (NYSE:WTI) trade information

Instantly WTI was in red as seen at the end of in last trading. With action -12.36%, the performance over the past five days has been red. The drop to weekly highs of 6.21 on Tuesday, 02/21/23 subtracted -3.97% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date downside of -4.66%, with the 5-day performance at -12.36% in the red. However, in the 30-day time frame, W&T Offshore Inc. (NYSE:WTI) is -12.93% down. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 14.21 million shares sold at short interest cover period of 5.01 days.

W&T Offshore Inc. (WTI) estimates and forecasts

Data shows that the W&T Offshore Inc. share is performing relatively much better than most of its peers within the same industry. As can be gleaned from the statistics, the company’s share value shot -14.88% over the past 6 months, a 708.70% in annual growth rate that is considerably higher than the industry average of -2.00%. Moreover, analysts have looked to lower expectations by upgrading its fiscal year 2023 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict current quarter revenue for W&T Offshore Inc. will fall -40.00%, while the growth in revenue is estimated to hit 1,850.00% for the next quarter. Year-over-year growth is forecast to reach 63.70% up from the last financial year.

Consensus estimates given by 2 financial analysts project the company’s revenue in the current quarter to hit an average of $182.38 million. 2 analysts are of the opinion that W&T Offshore Inc.’s revenue for the quarter ending Mar 2023 will be $178.26 million. The company’s revenue for the corresponding quarters a year ago was $165.59 million and $191 million respectively. According to analysts, the company will likely register a growth in its current quarter sales, forecast at 10.10%. The estimates for the next quarter sales put growth at -6.70%.

Looking at the company’s year-on-year earnings, data shows that the past 5-year has an earnings growth rate of 35.50%. The 2023 estimates are for W&T Offshore Inc. earnings to decrease by -210.50%.

WTI Dividends

W&T Offshore Inc. is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report between March 06 and March 10.

W&T Offshore Inc. (NYSE:WTI)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 34.37% of W&T Offshore Inc. shares while 54.08% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 82.40%. There are 54.08% institutions holding the W&T Offshore Inc. stock share, with State Street Corporation the top institutional holder. As of Sep 29, 2022, the company held 7.02% of the shares, roughly 10.05 million WTI shares worth $58.87 million.

Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 6.12% or 8.76 million shares worth $51.32 million as of Sep 29, 2022.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Dec 30, 2022 were SPDR (R) Ser Tr-SPDR (R) S&P (R) Oil & Gas Explor & Prod ETF and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund. With 9.93 million shares estimated at $55.41 million under it, the former controlled 6.94% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund held about 1.94% of the shares, roughly 2.77 million shares worth around $16.25 million.