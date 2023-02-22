Stock Performance And Forecast For Rocket Pharmaceuticals Inc.

In the last trading session, 1.16 million Rocket Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:RCKT) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 1.21. With the company’s per share price at $18.86 changed hands at -$0.63 or -3.23% during last session, the market valuation stood at $1.45B. RCKT’s last price was a discount, traded about -24.5% off its 52-week high of $23.48. The share price had its 52-week low at $7.57, which suggests the last value was 59.86% up since then. When we look at Rocket Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 0.6 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 880.80K.

Analysts gave the Rocket Pharmaceuticals Inc. (RCKT) stock a consensus recommendation rating of a Buy, calculated at a mean rating of 1.60. If we narrow down to specifics, the data shows that 0 out of 16 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, with a further 1 assigning it an Overweight rating. Of the remaining, 0 recommended RCKT as a Hold, 15 felt it is a Buy and 0 rated the stock as Underweight. Rocket Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s EPS for the current quarter is expected to be -$0.8.

Will You Miss Out On This Growth Stock Boom?



A new megatrend in the fintech market is well underway. Mobile payments are projected to boom into a massive $12 trillion market by 2028. According to Motley Fool this growth stock could "deliver huge returns." Not only in the immediate future but also over the next decade. Especially since the man behind this company is a serial entrepreneur who has been wildly successful over the years.



And this is just one of our 5 Best Growth Stocks To Own For 2023. Sponsored

Rocket Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:RCKT) trade information

Instantly RCKT was in red as seen at the end of in last trading. With action -3.82%, the performance over the past five days has been red. The drop to weekly highs of 20.07 on Tuesday, 02/21/23 subtracted -3.23% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date downside of -3.63%, with the 5-day performance at -3.82% in the red. However, in the 30-day time frame, Rocket Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:RCKT) is -6.59% down. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 6.81 million shares sold at short interest cover period of 8.76 days.

The consensus price target for the stock as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $51.29, meaning bulls need an upside of 63.23% from its current market value. According to analyst projections, RCKT’s forecast low is $33.00 with $75.00 as the target high. To hit the forecast high, the stock’s price needs a -297.67% plunge from its current level, while the stock would need to soar -74.97% for it to hit the projected low.

Rocket Pharmaceuticals Inc. (RCKT) estimates and forecasts

Data shows that the Rocket Pharmaceuticals Inc. share is performing relatively much not better than most of its peers within the same industry. As can be gleaned from the statistics, the company’s share value shot 11.93% over the past 6 months, a -13.48% in annual growth rate that is considerably lower than the industry average of 5.80%. Moreover, analysts have looked to lower expectations by upgrading its fiscal year 2023 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict current quarter revenue for Rocket Pharmaceuticals Inc. will fall -15.90%, while the growth in revenue is estimated to hit -22.40% for the next quarter.

Consensus estimates given by 10 financial analysts project the company’s revenue in the current quarter to hit an average of $100k. 9 analysts are of the opinion that Rocket Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s revenue for the quarter ending Mar 2023 will be $580k.

Looking at the company’s year-on-year earnings, data shows that the past 5-year has an earnings growth rate of -19.30%. The 2023 estimates are for Rocket Pharmaceuticals Inc. earnings to decrease by -6.00%.

RCKT Dividends

Rocket Pharmaceuticals Inc. is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report between February 22 and February 27.

Rocket Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:RCKT)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 3.68% of Rocket Pharmaceuticals Inc. shares while 93.67% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 97.25%. There are 93.67% institutions holding the Rocket Pharmaceuticals Inc. stock share, with RTW Investments LP the top institutional holder. As of Sep 29, 2022, the company held 20.88% of the shares, roughly 15.8 million RCKT shares worth $252.21 million.

Blackrock Inc. holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 5.94% or 4.49 million shares worth $71.73 million as of Sep 29, 2022.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Dec 30, 2022 were SPDR (R) Ser Tr-SPDR (R) S&P (R) Biotech ETF and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund. With 2.81 million shares estimated at $55.05 million under it, the former controlled 3.72% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund held about 1.84% of the shares, roughly 1.39 million shares worth around $22.22 million.