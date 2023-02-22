SPT Stock Forecast 2023: Sprout Social Inc. (NASDAQ: SPT) Is Weak With A -55.21% Downside

In the latest trading session, 1.04 million Sprout Social Inc. (NASDAQ:SPT) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 0. With the company’s most recent per share price at $64.43 changing hands around $5.8 or 9.90% at last look, the market valuation stands at $3.28B. SPT’s current price is a discount, trading about -33.46% off its 52-week high of $85.99. The share price had its 52-week low at $38.39, which suggests the last value was 40.42% up since then. When we look at Sprout Social Inc.’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 0.57 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 601.02K.

Analysts gave the Sprout Social Inc. (SPT) stock a consensus recommendation rating of an Overweight, calculated at a mean rating of 1.80. If we narrow down to specifics, the data shows that 0 out of 10 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, with a further 2 assigning it an Overweight rating. Of the remaining, 2 recommended SPT as a Hold, 6 felt it is a Buy and 0 rated the stock as Underweight. Sprout Social Inc.’s EPS for the current quarter is expected to be -$0.02.

Will You Miss Out On This Growth Stock Boom?



A new megatrend in the fintech market is well underway. Mobile payments are projected to boom into a massive $12 trillion market by 2028. According to Motley Fool this growth stock could "deliver huge returns." Not only in the immediate future but also over the next decade. Especially since the man behind this company is a serial entrepreneur who has been wildly successful over the years.



And this is just one of our 5 Best Growth Stocks To Own For 2023. Sponsored

Sprout Social Inc. (NASDAQ:SPT) trade information

Instantly SPT is in green as seen in intraday trades today. With action 4.01%, the performance over the past five days has been green. The jump to weekly highs of 68.30 on Tuesday, 02/21/23 added 9.90% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date upside of 14.13%, with the 5-day performance at 4.01% in the green. However, in the 30-day time frame, Sprout Social Inc. (NASDAQ:SPT) is 2.41% up. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 5.07 million shares sold at short interest cover period of 8.12 days.

The consensus price target for the stock as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $73.73, meaning bulls need an upside of 12.61% from its recent market value. According to analyst projections, SPT’s forecast low is $53.00 with $100.00 as the target high. To hit the forecast high, the stock’s price needs a -55.21% plunge from its current level, while the stock would need to tank 17.74% for it to hit the projected low.

Sprout Social Inc. (SPT) estimates and forecasts

Data shows that the Sprout Social Inc. share is performing relatively much better than most of its peers within the same industry. As can be gleaned from the statistics, the company’s share value shot 8.00% over the past 6 months, a 80.00% in annual growth rate that is considerably higher than the industry average of 1.50%. Moreover, analysts have looked to higher expectations by upgrading its fiscal year 2023 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict current quarter revenue for Sprout Social Inc. will rise 60.00%, while the growth in revenue is estimated to hit 66.70% for the next quarter. Year-over-year growth is forecast to reach 35.20% up from the last financial year.

Consensus estimates given by 9 financial analysts project the company’s revenue in the current quarter to hit an average of $69.87 million. 8 analysts are of the opinion that Sprout Social Inc.’s revenue for the quarter ending Mar 2023 will be $74.92 million. The company’s revenue for the corresponding quarters a year ago was $53.27 million and $57.43 million respectively. According to analysts, the company will likely register a growth in its current quarter sales, forecast at 31.20%. The estimates for the next quarter sales put growth at 30.50%.

The 2023 estimates are for Sprout Social Inc. earnings to increase by 13.40%.

SPT Dividends

Sprout Social Inc. is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report between May 01 and May 05.

Sprout Social Inc. (NASDAQ:SPT)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 1.82% of Sprout Social Inc. shares while 104.77% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 106.71%. There are 104.77% institutions holding the Sprout Social Inc. stock share, with Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) the top institutional holder. As of Sep 29, 2022, the company held 8.37% of the shares, roughly 3.96 million SPT shares worth $240.12 million.

Blackrock Inc. holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 8.07% or 3.81 million shares worth $231.31 million as of Sep 29, 2022.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Sep 29, 2022 were Delaware Group Equity Funds IV-Delaware SMID Cap Growth Fund and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund. With 1.51 million shares estimated at $91.72 million under it, the former controlled 3.20% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund held about 2.38% of the shares, roughly 1.13 million shares worth around $68.37 million.