Southwestern Energy Company (NYSE: SWN) Is Under Pressure Due To Weak Fundamental Momentum.

In the latest trading session, 5.41 million Southwestern Energy Company (NYSE:SWN) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 1.28. With the company’s most recent per share price at $4.91 changing hands around $0.08 or 1.66% at last look, the market valuation stands at $5.64B. SWN’s current price is a discount, trading about -101.02% off its 52-week high of $9.87. The share price had its 52-week low at $4.41, which suggests the last value was 10.18% up since then. When we look at Southwestern Energy Company’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 26.76 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 22.65 million.

Southwestern Energy Company (NYSE:SWN) trade information

Instantly SWN is in green as seen in intraday trades today. With action -7.53%, the performance over the past five days has been red. The jump to weekly highs of 5.41 on Tuesday, 02/21/23 added 1.66% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date downside of -16.07%, with the 5-day performance at -7.53% in the red. However, in the 30-day time frame, Southwestern Energy Company (NYSE:SWN) is -16.92% down. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 66.97 million shares sold at short interest cover period of 3.21 days.

Southwestern Energy Company (SWN) estimates and forecasts

Data shows that the Southwestern Energy Company share is performing relatively much better than most of its peers within the same industry. As can be gleaned from the statistics, the company’s share value shot -39.23% over the past 6 months, a 28.57% in annual growth rate that is considerably higher than the industry average of -3.70%. Moreover, analysts have looked to lower expectations by upgrading its fiscal year 2023 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict current quarter revenue for Southwestern Energy Company will fall -12.90%, while the growth in revenue is estimated to hit -12.50% for the next quarter. Year-over-year growth is forecast to reach 44.10% up from the last financial year.

Consensus estimates given by 11 financial analysts project the company’s revenue in the current quarter to hit an average of $1.8 billion. 9 analysts are of the opinion that Southwestern Energy Company’s revenue for the quarter ending Mar 2023 will be $1.76 billion. The company’s revenue for the corresponding quarters a year ago was $2.95 billion and $2.94 billion respectively. According to analysts, the company will likely register a growth in its current quarter sales, forecast at -39.00%. The estimates for the next quarter sales put growth at -40.10%.

Looking at the company’s year-on-year earnings, data shows that the past 5-year has an earnings growth rate of 65.30%. The 2023 estimates are for Southwestern Energy Company earnings to increase by 99.40%, but the outlook for the next 5-year period is at 20.00% per year.

SWN Dividends

Southwestern Energy Company is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report on February 23.

Southwestern Energy Company (NYSE:SWN)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 0.49% of Southwestern Energy Company shares while 84.45% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 84.87%. There are 84.45% institutions holding the Southwestern Energy Company stock share, with Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) the top institutional holder. As of Dec 30, 2022, the company held 10.46% of the shares, roughly 116.54 million SWN shares worth $572.81 million.

Blackrock Inc. holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 8.84% or 98.56 million shares worth $484.4 million as of Dec 30, 2022.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Nov 29, 2022 were Fidelity Low-Priced Stock Fund and iShares Core S&P Midcap ETF. With 50.51 million shares estimated at $248.26 million under it, the former controlled 4.53% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, iShares Core S&P Midcap ETF held about 3.06% of the shares, roughly 34.07 million shares worth around $167.44 million.