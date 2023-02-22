Signify Health Inc. (NYSE: SGFY): Is It A Life-Changing Stock?

In the latest trading session, 1.86 million Signify Health Inc. (NYSE:SGFY) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 0. With the company’s most recent per share price at $29.01 changing hands around $0.41 or 1.43% at last look, the market valuation stands at $6.71B. SGFY’s current price is a discount, trading about -3.0% off its 52-week high of $29.88. The share price had its 52-week low at $10.70, which suggests the last value was 63.12% up since then. When we look at Signify Health Inc.’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 2.21 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 1.54 million.

Analysts gave the Signify Health Inc. (SGFY) stock a consensus recommendation rating of a Hold, calculated at a mean rating of 2.90. If we narrow down to specifics, the data shows that 0 out of 4 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, with a further 0 assigning it an Overweight rating. Of the remaining, 4 recommended SGFY as a Hold, 0 felt it is a Buy and 0 rated the stock as Underweight. Signify Health Inc.’s EPS for the current quarter is expected to be $0.05.

Signify Health Inc. (NYSE:SGFY) trade information

Instantly SGFY is in green as seen in intraday trades today. With action 0.62%, the performance over the past five days has been green. The jump to weekly highs of 29.15 on Tuesday, 02/21/23 added 1.43% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date upside of 1.22%, with the 5-day performance at 0.62% in the green. However, in the 30-day time frame, Signify Health Inc. (NYSE:SGFY) is 1.01% up. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 14.28 million shares sold at short interest cover period of 11.09 days.

The consensus price target for the stock as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $30.50, meaning bulls need an upside of 4.89% from its recent market value. According to analyst projections, SGFY’s forecast low is $30.50 with $30.50 as the target high. To hit the forecast high, the stock’s price needs a -5.14% plunge from its current level, while the stock would need to soar -5.14% for it to hit the projected low.

Signify Health Inc. (SGFY) estimates and forecasts

Data shows that the Signify Health Inc. share is performing relatively much not better than most of its peers within the same industry. As can be gleaned from the statistics, the company’s share value shot 3.61% over the past 6 months, a -9,133.33% in annual growth rate that is considerably lower than the industry average of -6.60%. Moreover, analysts have looked to lower expectations by upgrading its fiscal year 2023 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict current quarter revenue for Signify Health Inc. will fall -61.50%, while the growth in revenue is estimated to hit 216.70% for the next quarter. Year-over-year growth is forecast to reach 16.60% up from the last financial year.

Consensus estimates given by 9 financial analysts project the company’s revenue in the current quarter to hit an average of $224.5 million. 7 analysts are of the opinion that Signify Health Inc.’s revenue for the quarter ending Mar 2023 will be $242.26 million. The company’s revenue for the corresponding quarters a year ago was $181.4 million and $216.5 million respectively. According to analysts, the company will likely register a growth in its current quarter sales, forecast at 23.80%. The estimates for the next quarter sales put growth at 11.90%.

The 2023 estimates are for Signify Health Inc. earnings to increase by 233.00%.

SGFY Dividends

Signify Health Inc. is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report between February 28 and March 06.

Signify Health Inc. (NYSE:SGFY)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 0.51% of Signify Health Inc. shares while 98.16% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 98.67%. There are 98.16% institutions holding the Signify Health Inc. stock share, with New Mountain Capital, L.L.C. the top institutional holder. As of Sep 29, 2022, the company held 78.23% of the shares, roughly 139.61 million SGFY shares worth $4.07 billion.

Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 3.62% or 6.45 million shares worth $188.09 million as of Sep 29, 2022.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Sep 29, 2022 were Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Vanguard Small-Cap Index Fund. With 2.14 million shares estimated at $62.4 million under it, the former controlled 1.20% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, Vanguard Small-Cap Index Fund held about 1.01% of the shares, roughly 1.8 million shares worth around $52.34 million.