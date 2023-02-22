SIDU Stock Forecast 2023: Sidus Space Inc. (NASDAQ: SIDU) Is Weak With A -476.92% Downside

In the last trading session, 4.17 million Sidus Space Inc. (NASDAQ:SIDU) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 0. With the company’s per share price at $0.78 changed hands at $0.03 or 4.44% during last session, the market valuation stood at $14.83M. SIDU’s last price was a discount, traded about -1082.05% off its 52-week high of $9.22. The share price had its 52-week low at $0.38, which suggests the last value was 51.28% up since then. When we look at Sidus Space Inc.’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 11.22 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 3.41 million.

Analysts gave the Sidus Space Inc. (SIDU) stock a consensus recommendation rating of a Buy, calculated at a mean rating of 2.00. If we narrow down to specifics, the data shows that 0 out of 1 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, with a further 0 assigning it an Overweight rating. Of the remaining, 0 recommended SIDU as a Hold, 1 felt it is a Buy and 0 rated the stock as Underweight. Sidus Space Inc.’s EPS for the current quarter is expected to be -$0.15.

Sidus Space Inc. (NASDAQ:SIDU) trade information

Instantly SIDU was in green as seen at the end of in last trading. With action 42.42%, the performance over the past five days has been green. The jump to weekly highs of 0.8100 on Tuesday, 02/21/23 added 4.44% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date downside of -28.14%, with the 5-day performance at 42.42% in the green. However, in the 30-day time frame, Sidus Space Inc. (NASDAQ:SIDU) is -28.79% down. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 0.67 million shares sold at short interest cover period of 0.71 days.

The consensus price target for the stock as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $4.50, meaning bulls need an upside of 82.67% from its current market value. According to analyst projections, SIDU’s forecast low is $4.50 with $4.50 as the target high. To hit the forecast high, the stock’s price needs a -476.92% plunge from its current level, while the stock would need to soar -476.92% for it to hit the projected low.

Sidus Space Inc. (SIDU) estimates and forecasts

Data shows that the Sidus Space Inc. share is performing relatively much not better than most of its peers within the same industry. As can be gleaned from the statistics, the company’s share value shot -74.15% over the past 6 months, a -67.50% in annual growth rate that is considerably lower than the industry average of -1.90%.

Consensus estimates given by 1 financial analysts project the company’s revenue in the current quarter to hit an average of $1.25 million. 1 analysts are of the opinion that Sidus Space Inc.’s revenue for the quarter ending Mar 2023 will be $1.57 million.

The 2023 estimates are for Sidus Space Inc. earnings to decrease by -137.30%.

SIDU Dividends

Sidus Space Inc. is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report in March.

Sidus Space Inc. (NASDAQ:SIDU)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 0.00% of Sidus Space Inc. shares while 15.16% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 15.16%. There are 15.16% institutions holding the Sidus Space Inc. stock share, with Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) the top institutional holder. As of Sep 29, 2022, the company held 2.18% of the shares, roughly 0.18 million SIDU shares worth $0.37 million.

Renaissance Technologies, LLC holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 1.20% or 96100.0 shares worth $0.2 million as of Sep 29, 2022.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Sep 29, 2022 were Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund. With 0.13 million shares estimated at $0.28 million under it, the former controlled 1.67% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund held about 0.51% of the shares, roughly 40962.0 shares worth around $86429.0.