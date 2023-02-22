Sesen Bio Inc. (NASDAQ: SESN) – Analysts See Things Differently Today

In the last trading session, 1.57 million Sesen Bio Inc. (NASDAQ:SESN) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 0.81. With the company’s per share price at $0.58 changed hands at -$0.03 or -5.21% during last session, the market valuation stood at $116.87M. SESN’s last price was a discount, traded about -65.52% off its 52-week high of $0.96. The share price had its 52-week low at $0.37, which suggests the last value was 36.21% up since then. When we look at Sesen Bio Inc.’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 0.93 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 1.08 million.

Sesen Bio Inc. (NASDAQ:SESN) trade information

Instantly SESN was in red as seen at the end of in last trading. With action 7.41%, the performance over the past five days has been green. The drop to weekly highs of 0.6300 on Tuesday, 02/21/23 subtracted -5.21% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date downside of -5.14%, with the 5-day performance at 7.41% in the green. However, in the 30-day time frame, Sesen Bio Inc. (NASDAQ:SESN) is -7.65% down. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 3.2 million shares sold at short interest cover period of 2.51 days.

Will You Miss Out On This Growth Stock Boom?



A new megatrend in the fintech market is well underway. Mobile payments are projected to boom into a massive $12 trillion market by 2028. According to Motley Fool this growth stock could "deliver huge returns." Not only in the immediate future but also over the next decade. Especially since the man behind this company is a serial entrepreneur who has been wildly successful over the years.



And this is just one of our 5 Best Growth Stocks To Own For 2023. Sponsored

The consensus price target for the stock as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $0.60, meaning bulls need an upside of 3.33% from its current market value. According to analyst projections, SESN’s forecast low is $0.60 with $0.60 as the target high. To hit the forecast high, the stock’s price needs a -3.45% plunge from its current level, while the stock would need to soar -3.45% for it to hit the projected low.

Sesen Bio Inc. (SESN) estimates and forecasts

Data shows that the Sesen Bio Inc. share is performing relatively much not better than most of its peers within the same industry. As can be gleaned from the statistics, the company’s share value shot -16.20% over the past 6 months, a -137.50% in annual growth rate that is considerably lower than the industry average of 5.80%. Moreover, analysts have looked to lower expectations by upgrading its fiscal year 2023 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict current quarter revenue for Sesen Bio Inc. will fall -300.00%. Year-over-year growth is forecast to reach 50.70% up from the last financial year.

The company’s revenue for the corresponding quarters a year ago was $20 million.

Looking at the company’s year-on-year earnings, data shows that the past 5-year has an earnings growth rate of -15.10%. The 2023 estimates are for Sesen Bio Inc. earnings to increase by 99.00%.

SESN Dividends

Sesen Bio Inc. is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report between February 27 and March 03.

Sesen Bio Inc. (NASDAQ:SESN)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 8.81% of Sesen Bio Inc. shares while 12.90% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 14.14%. There are 12.90% institutions holding the Sesen Bio Inc. stock share, with Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) the top institutional holder. As of Sep 29, 2022, the company held 5.35% of the shares, roughly 10.85 million SESN shares worth $4.61 million.

Blackrock Inc. holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 2.08% or 4.22 million shares worth $1.79 million as of Sep 29, 2022.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Sep 29, 2022 were Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund. With 6.36 million shares estimated at $2.7 million under it, the former controlled 3.14% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund held about 1.32% of the shares, roughly 2.67 million shares worth around $1.13 million.