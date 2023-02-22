Rocket Companies Inc. (NYSE: RKT) Forecasts And Short-Term Estimates

In the last trading session, 3.01 million Rocket Companies Inc. (NYSE:RKT) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 0. With the company’s per share price at $8.33 changed hands at -$0.37 or -4.25% during last session, the market valuation stood at $17.02B. RKT’s last price was a discount, traded about -59.66% off its 52-week high of $13.30. The share price had its 52-week low at $5.97, which suggests the last value was 28.33% up since then. When we look at Rocket Companies Inc.’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 3.31 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 3.03 million.

Analysts gave the Rocket Companies Inc. (RKT) stock a consensus recommendation rating of a Hold, calculated at a mean rating of 3.20. If we narrow down to specifics, the data shows that 3 out of 17 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, with a further 1 assigning it an Overweight rating. Of the remaining, 11 recommended RKT as a Hold, 1 felt it is a Buy and 1 rated the stock as Underweight. Rocket Companies Inc.’s EPS for the current quarter is expected to be -$0.11.

Rocket Companies Inc. (NYSE:RKT) trade information

Instantly RKT was in red as seen at the end of in last trading. With action -6.09%, the performance over the past five days has been red. The drop to weekly highs of 9.26 on Tuesday, 02/21/23 subtracted -4.25% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date upside of 19.00%, with the 5-day performance at -6.09% in the red. However, in the 30-day time frame, Rocket Companies Inc. (NYSE:RKT) is -5.45% down. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 35.95 million shares sold at short interest cover period of 13.03 days.

Rocket Companies Inc. (RKT) estimates and forecasts

Data shows that the Rocket Companies Inc. share is performing relatively much not better than most of its peers within the same industry. As can be gleaned from the statistics, the company’s share value shot -14.39% over the past 6 months, a -103.10% in annual growth rate that is considerably lower than the industry average of 15.70%. Moreover, analysts have looked to lower expectations by upgrading its fiscal year 2023 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict current quarter revenue for Rocket Companies Inc. will fall -134.40%, while the growth in revenue is estimated to hit -153.30% for the next quarter. Year-over-year growth is forecast to reach -52.40% down from the last financial year.

Consensus estimates given by 8 financial analysts project the company’s revenue in the current quarter to hit an average of $682.73 million. 6 analysts are of the opinion that Rocket Companies Inc.’s revenue for the quarter ending Mar 2023 will be $805.81 million. The company’s revenue for the corresponding quarters a year ago was $2.59 billion and $2.67 billion respectively. According to analysts, the company will likely register a growth in its current quarter sales, forecast at -73.70%. The estimates for the next quarter sales put growth at -69.80%.

Looking at the company’s year-on-year earnings, data shows that the past 5-year has an earnings growth rate of -33.60%. The 2023 estimates are for Rocket Companies Inc. earnings to increase by 31.70%.

RKT Dividends

Rocket Companies Inc. is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report on February 28.

Rocket Companies Inc. (NYSE:RKT)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 5.03% of Rocket Companies Inc. shares while 67.20% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 70.76%. There are 67.20% institutions holding the Rocket Companies Inc. stock share, with Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) the top institutional holder. As of Sep 29, 2022, the company held 8.27% of the shares, roughly 10.07 million RKT shares worth $63.67 million.

Caledonia (Private) Investments Pty Ltd holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 7.60% or 9.25 million shares worth $58.48 million as of Sep 29, 2022.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Oct 30, 2022 were Invesco Main Street Fund and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund. With 4.95 million shares estimated at $34.17 million under it, the former controlled 4.07% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund held about 2.66% of the shares, roughly 3.23 million shares worth around $20.43 million.