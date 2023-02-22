Risk Capital Investors Should Consider KE Holdings Inc. (NYSE: BEKE).

In the latest trading session, 2.47 million KE Holdings Inc. (NYSE:BEKE) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 0. With the company’s most recent per share price at $19.11 changing hands around $0.15 or 0.79% at last look, the market valuation stands at $22.61B. BEKE’s current price is a discount, trading about -10.31% off its 52-week high of $21.08. The share price had its 52-week low at $7.31, which suggests the last value was 61.75% up since then. When we look at KE Holdings Inc.’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 8.16 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 12.24 million.

KE Holdings Inc. (NYSE:BEKE) trade information

Instantly BEKE is in green as seen in intraday trades today. With action -4.02%, the performance over the past five days has been red. The jump to weekly highs of 19.85 on Tuesday, 02/21/23 added 0.79% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date upside of 36.89%, with the 5-day performance at -4.02% in the red. However, in the 30-day time frame, KE Holdings Inc. (NYSE:BEKE) is 1.49% up. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 31.05 million shares sold at short interest cover period of 2.56 days.

Will You Miss Out On This Growth Stock Boom?



A new megatrend in the fintech market is well underway. Mobile payments are projected to boom into a massive $12 trillion market by 2028. According to Motley Fool this growth stock could "deliver huge returns." Not only in the immediate future but also over the next decade. Especially since the man behind this company is a serial entrepreneur who has been wildly successful over the years.



And this is just one of our 5 Best Growth Stocks To Own For 2023. Sponsored

KE Holdings Inc. (BEKE) estimates and forecasts

Data shows that the KE Holdings Inc. share is performing relatively much not better than most of its peers within the same industry. As can be gleaned from the statistics, the company’s share value shot 21.95% over the past 6 months, a -23.33% in annual growth rate that is considerably lower than the industry average of -14.80%. Moreover, analysts have looked to higher expectations by upgrading its fiscal year 2023 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict current quarter revenue for KE Holdings Inc. will rise 800.00%. Year-over-year growth is forecast to reach -21.90% down from the last financial year.

Consensus estimates given by 8 financial analysts project the company’s revenue in the current quarter to hit an average of $2.33 billion. 4 analysts are of the opinion that KE Holdings Inc.’s revenue for the quarter ending Mar 2023 will be $2.05 billion. The company’s revenue for the corresponding quarters a year ago was $2.47 billion and $1.74 billion respectively. According to analysts, the company will likely register a growth in its current quarter sales, forecast at -5.60%. The estimates for the next quarter sales put growth at 17.70%.

The 2023 estimates are for KE Holdings Inc. earnings to decrease by -146.50%.

BEKE Dividends

KE Holdings Inc. is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report between March 07 and March 13.

KE Holdings Inc. (NYSE:BEKE)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 0.10% of KE Holdings Inc. shares while 43.06% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 43.10%. There are 43.06% institutions holding the KE Holdings Inc. stock share, with Blackrock Inc. the top institutional holder. As of Sep 29, 2022, the company held 3.19% of the shares, roughly 38.28 million BEKE shares worth $670.59 million.

Wellington Management Group, LLP holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 2.58% or 30.94 million shares worth $542.06 million as of Sep 29, 2022.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Sep 29, 2022 were KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF and John Hancock Mutual Fds III-International Growth Fd. With 17.31 million shares estimated at $303.23 million under it, the former controlled 1.44% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, John Hancock Mutual Fds III-International Growth Fd held about 0.86% of the shares, roughly 10.37 million shares worth around $175.38 million.