Quoin Pharmaceuticals Ltd. Is Forecast To Drop -2757.14% To Hit Consensus Price Target

In the latest trading session, 2.71 million Quoin Pharmaceuticals Ltd. (NASDAQ:QNRX) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 1.59. With the company’s most recent per share price at $0.70 changed hands at -$0.49 or -41.05% at last look, the market valuation stands at $6.20M. QNRX’s current price is a discount, trading about -3915.71% off its 52-week high of $28.11. The share price had its 52-week low at $1.11, which suggests the last value was -58.57% down since then. When we look at Quoin Pharmaceuticals Ltd.’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 0.16 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 423.03K.

Analysts gave the Quoin Pharmaceuticals Ltd. (QNRX) stock a consensus recommendation rating of a Buy, calculated at a mean rating of 1.70. If we narrow down to specifics, the data shows that 0 out of 4 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, with a further 0 assigning it an Overweight rating. Of the remaining, 0 recommended QNRX as a Hold, 4 felt it is a Buy and 0 rated the stock as Underweight. Quoin Pharmaceuticals Ltd.’s EPS for the current quarter is expected to be -$0.62.

Quoin Pharmaceuticals Ltd. (NASDAQ:QNRX) trade information

Instantly QNRX was in red as seen in intraday trades today. With action -53.23%, the performance over the past five days has been red. The drop to weekly highs of 1.5700 on Tuesday, 02/21/23 subtracted -41.05% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date downside of -50.60%, with the 5-day performance at -53.23% in the red. However, in the 30-day time frame, Quoin Pharmaceuticals Ltd. (NASDAQ:QNRX) is -53.85% down. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 27030.0 shares sold at short interest cover period of 0.25 days.

The consensus price target for the stock as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $12.00, meaning bulls need an upside of 94.17% from its recent market value. According to analyst projections, QNRX’s forecast low is $7.00 with $20.00 as the target high. To hit the forecast high, the stock’s price needs a -2757.14% plunge from its current level, while the stock would need to soar -900.0% for it to hit the projected low.

Quoin Pharmaceuticals Ltd. (QNRX) estimates and forecasts

Data shows that the Quoin Pharmaceuticals Ltd. share is performing relatively much better than most of its peers within the same industry. As can be gleaned from the statistics, the company’s share value shot -83.98% over the past 6 months, a 92.56% in annual growth rate that is considerably higher than the industry average of 12.10%.

The 2023 estimates are for Quoin Pharmaceuticals Ltd. earnings to increase by 72.40%.

QNRX Dividends

Quoin Pharmaceuticals Ltd. is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report on August 18.

Quoin Pharmaceuticals Ltd. (NASDAQ:QNRX)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 7.19% of Quoin Pharmaceuticals Ltd. shares while 9.86% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 10.62%. There are 9.86% institutions holding the Quoin Pharmaceuticals Ltd. stock share, with Ground Swell Capital, LLC the top institutional holder. As of Sep 29, 2022, the company held 0.76% of the shares, roughly 36630.0 QNRX shares worth $81684.0.

Virtu Financial LLC holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 0.62% or 29865.0 shares worth $66598.0 as of Sep 29, 2022.

With 1151.0 shares estimated at $1922.0 under it, the former controlled 0.02% of total outstanding shares.