Procore Technologies Inc. (NYSE: PCOR): Why Investors Shouldn’t Ditch PCOR Stock In 2023

In the last trading session, 1.4 million Procore Technologies Inc. (NYSE:PCOR) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 0. With the company’s per share price at $64.29 changed hands at -$0.47 or -0.73% during last session, the market valuation stood at $8.69B. PCOR’s last price was a discount, traded about -6.64% off its 52-week high of $68.56. The share price had its 52-week low at $40.00, which suggests the last value was 37.78% up since then. When we look at Procore Technologies Inc.’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 1.3 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 723.36K.

Analysts gave the Procore Technologies Inc. (PCOR) stock a consensus recommendation rating of a Buy, calculated at a mean rating of 1.90. If we narrow down to specifics, the data shows that 0 out of 16 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, with a further 1 assigning it an Overweight rating. Of the remaining, 3 recommended PCOR as a Hold, 12 felt it is a Buy and 0 rated the stock as Underweight. Procore Technologies Inc.’s EPS for the current quarter is expected to be -$0.14.

Will You Miss Out On This Growth Stock Boom?



A new megatrend in the fintech market is well underway. Mobile payments are projected to boom into a massive $12 trillion market by 2028. According to Motley Fool this growth stock could "deliver huge returns." Not only in the immediate future but also over the next decade. Especially since the man behind this company is a serial entrepreneur who has been wildly successful over the years.



And this is just one of our 5 Best Growth Stocks To Own For 2023. Sponsored

Procore Technologies Inc. (NYSE:PCOR) trade information

Instantly PCOR was in red as seen at the end of in last trading. With action 8.07%, the performance over the past five days has been green. The drop to weekly highs of 68.56 on Tuesday, 02/21/23 subtracted -0.73% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date upside of 36.27%, with the 5-day performance at 8.07% in the green. However, in the 30-day time frame, Procore Technologies Inc. (NYSE:PCOR) is 20.60% up. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 6.14 million shares sold at short interest cover period of 10.97 days.

The consensus price target for the stock as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $76.93, meaning bulls need an upside of 16.43% from its current market value. According to analyst projections, PCOR’s forecast low is $63.00 with $86.00 as the target high. To hit the forecast high, the stock’s price needs a -33.77% plunge from its current level, while the stock would need to tank 2.01% for it to hit the projected low.

Procore Technologies Inc. (PCOR) estimates and forecasts

Data shows that the Procore Technologies Inc. share is performing relatively much not better than most of its peers within the same industry. As can be gleaned from the statistics, the company’s share value shot 9.24% over the past 6 months, a -1.96% in annual growth rate that is considerably lower than the industry average of 15.70%. Moreover, analysts have looked to higher expectations by upgrading its fiscal year 2023 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict current quarter revenue for Procore Technologies Inc. will rise 6.70%, while the growth in revenue is estimated to hit 6.70% for the next quarter. Year-over-year growth is forecast to reach 37.40% up from the last financial year.

Consensus estimates given by 14 financial analysts project the company’s revenue in the current quarter to hit an average of $189.98 million. 13 analysts are of the opinion that Procore Technologies Inc.’s revenue for the quarter ending Mar 2023 will be $198.42 million. The company’s revenue for the corresponding quarters a year ago was $146.1 million and $159.52 million respectively. According to analysts, the company will likely register a growth in its current quarter sales, forecast at 30.00%. The estimates for the next quarter sales put growth at 24.40%.

The 2023 estimates are for Procore Technologies Inc. earnings to decrease by -155.50%.

PCOR Dividends

Procore Technologies Inc. is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report on February 16.

Procore Technologies Inc. (NYSE:PCOR)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 11.98% of Procore Technologies Inc. shares while 84.35% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 95.84%. There are 84.35% institutions holding the Procore Technologies Inc. stock share, with ICONIQ Capital, LLC the top institutional holder. As of Sep 29, 2022, the company held 33.01% of the shares, roughly 45.56 million PCOR shares worth $2.25 billion.

Deer Management Co. LLC holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 7.11% or 9.82 million shares worth $485.8 million as of Sep 29, 2022.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Sep 29, 2022 were Price (T.Rowe) New Horizons Fund and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund. With 4.7 million shares estimated at $232.35 million under it, the former controlled 3.40% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund held about 1.47% of the shares, roughly 2.03 million shares worth around $100.44 million.