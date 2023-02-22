Palo Alto Networks Inc. (NASDAQ: PANW) Is Rated A Buy By Analysts.

In the latest trading session, 9.54 million Palo Alto Networks Inc. (NASDAQ:PANW) shares changed hands as the companyâ€™s beta touched 1.20. With the companyâ€™s most recent per share price at $183.97 changing hands around $17.08 or 10.23% at last look, the market valuation stands at $51.28B. PANWâ€™s current price is a discount, trading about -16.12% off its 52-week high of $213.63. The share price had its 52-week low at $132.22, which suggests the last value was 28.13% up since then. When we look at Palo Alto Networks Inc.â€™s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 4.17 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 3.98 million.

Analysts gave the Palo Alto Networks Inc. (PANW) stock a consensus recommendation rating of a Buy, calculated at a mean rating of 1.80. If we narrow down to specifics, the data shows that 0 out of 45 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, with a further 3 assigning it an Overweight rating. Of the remaining, 6 recommended PANW as a Hold, 36 felt it is a Buy and 0 rated the stock as Underweight. Palo Alto Networks Inc.â€™s EPS for the current quarter is expected to be $0.78.

Palo Alto Networks Inc. (NASDAQ:PANW) trade information

Instantly PANW is in green as seen in intraday trades today. With action 8.13%, the performance over the past five days has been green. The jump to weekly highs of 188.38 on Tuesday, 02/21/23 added 10.23% to the stockâ€™s daily price. The companyâ€™s shares are showing year-to-date upside of 31.84%, with the 5-day performance at 8.13% in the green. However, in the 30-day time frame, Palo Alto Networks Inc. (NASDAQ:PANW) is 23.19% up. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 19.23 million shares sold at short interest cover period of 4.28 days.

The consensus price target for the stock as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $218.95, meaning bulls need an upside of 15.98% from its recent market value. According to analyst projections, PANWâ€™s forecast low is $180.00 with $255.00 as the target high. To hit the forecast high, the stockâ€™s price needs a -38.61% plunge from its current level, while the stock would need to tank 2.16% for it to hit the projected low.

Palo Alto Networks Inc. (PANW) estimates and forecasts

Data shows that the Palo Alto Networks Inc. share is performing relatively much better than most of its peers within the same industry. As can be gleaned from the statistics, the companyâ€™s share value shot 8.63% over the past 6 months, a 35.71% in annual growth rate that is considerably higher than the industry average of -4.30%. Moreover, analysts have looked to higher expectations by upgrading its fiscal year 2023 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict current quarter revenue for Palo Alto Networks Inc. will rise 30.00%, while the growth in revenue is estimated to hit 28.70% for the next quarter. Year-over-year growth is forecast to reach 25.20% up from the last financial year.

Consensus estimates given by 37 financial analysts project the companyâ€™s revenue in the current quarter to hit an average of $1.74 billion. 37 analysts are of the opinion that Palo Alto Networks Inc.â€™s revenue for the quarter ending Jul 2023 will be $1.94 billion. The companyâ€™s revenue for the corresponding quarters a year ago was $1.39 billion and $1.55 billion respectively. According to analysts, the company will likely register a growth in its current quarter sales, forecast at 25.20%. The estimates for the next quarter sales put growth at 25.00%.

Looking at the companyâ€™s year-on-year earnings, data shows that the past 5-year has an earnings growth rate of -3.90%. The 2023 estimates are for Palo Alto Networks Inc. earnings to increase by 47.60%, but the outlook for the next 5-year period is at 27.87% per year.

PANW Dividends

Palo Alto Networks Inc. is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report between May 17 and May 22.

Palo Alto Networks Inc. (NASDAQ:PANW)â€™s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 1.44% of Palo Alto Networks Inc. shares while 89.08% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 90.38%. There are 89.08% institutions holding the Palo Alto Networks Inc. stock share, with Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) the top institutional holder. As of Sep 29, 2022, the company held 19.74% of the shares, roughly 19.22 million PANW shares worth $3.15 billion.

Blackrock Inc. holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 17.53% or 17.07 million shares worth $2.8 billion as of Sep 29, 2022.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Sep 29, 2022 were Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Invesco ETF Tr-Invesco QQQ Tr, Series 1 ETF. With 8.92 million shares estimated at $1.46 billion under it, the former controlled 9.15% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, Invesco ETF Tr-Invesco QQQ Tr, Series 1 ETF held about 4.14% of the shares, roughly 4.03 million shares worth around $562.83 million.