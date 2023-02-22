Nordstrom Inc. (NYSE: JWN) Is Becoming An Interest-Losing Stock With A -8.31% Decline

In the last trading session, 4.17 million Nordstrom Inc. (NYSE:JWN) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 2.27. With the company’s per share price at $19.98 changed hands at -$1.81 or -8.31% during last session, the market valuation stood at $3.22B. JWN’s last price was a discount, traded about -48.1% off its 52-week high of $29.59. The share price had its 52-week low at $15.52, which suggests the last value was 22.32% up since then. When we look at Nordstrom Inc.’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 4.67 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 6.42 million.

Nordstrom Inc. (NYSE:JWN) trade information

Instantly JWN was in red as seen at the end of in last trading. With action -9.31%, the performance over the past five days has been red. The drop to weekly highs of 22.58 on Tuesday, 02/21/23 subtracted -8.31% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date upside of 23.79%, with the 5-day performance at -9.31% in the red. However, in the 30-day time frame, Nordstrom Inc. (NYSE:JWN) is 14.37% up. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 24.04 million shares sold at short interest cover period of 4.39 days.

Will You Miss Out On This Growth Stock Boom?



A new megatrend in the fintech market is well underway. Mobile payments are projected to boom into a massive $12 trillion market by 2028. According to Motley Fool this growth stock could "deliver huge returns." Not only in the immediate future but also over the next decade. Especially since the man behind this company is a serial entrepreneur who has been wildly successful over the years.



And this is just one of our 5 Best Growth Stocks To Own For 2023. Sponsored

The consensus price target for the stock as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $18.12, meaning bulls need a downside of -10.26% from its current market value. According to analyst projections, JWN’s forecast low is $12.00 with $22.00 as the target high. To hit the forecast high, the stock’s price needs a -10.11% plunge from its current level, while the stock would need to tank 39.94% for it to hit the projected low.

Nordstrom Inc. (JWN) estimates and forecasts

Data shows that the Nordstrom Inc. share is performing relatively much better than most of its peers within the same industry. As can be gleaned from the statistics, the company’s share value shot -17.37% over the past 6 months, a 46.36% in annual growth rate that is considerably higher than the industry average of -15.10%. Moreover, analysts have looked to lower expectations by upgrading its fiscal year 2023 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict current quarter revenue for Nordstrom Inc. will fall -39.00%, while the growth in revenue is estimated to hit 33.30% for the next quarter. Year-over-year growth is forecast to reach 4.90% up from the last financial year.

Consensus estimates given by 16 financial analysts project the company’s revenue in the current quarter to hit an average of $4.35 billion. 10 analysts are of the opinion that Nordstrom Inc.’s revenue for the quarter ending Apr 2023 will be $3.46 billion. The company’s revenue for the corresponding quarters a year ago was $4.49 billion and $3.57 billion respectively. According to analysts, the company will likely register a growth in its current quarter sales, forecast at -3.10%. The estimates for the next quarter sales put growth at -3.10%.

Looking at the company’s year-on-year earnings, data shows that the past 5-year has an earnings growth rate of -11.50%. The 2023 estimates are for Nordstrom Inc. earnings to increase by 125.00%, but the outlook for the next 5-year period is at 16.53% per year.

JWN Dividends

Nordstrom Inc. is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report on March 02. The 3.80% annual yield figure for the share gives it an annual dividend of 0.76. It is important to note, however, that the 3.80% dividend yield ratio should serve as a guide only, as you should also take into consideration many other aspects of a company’s operations and fundamentals before making any investment decision.

Nordstrom Inc. (NYSE:JWN)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 29.37% of Nordstrom Inc. shares while 69.10% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 97.84%. There are 69.10% institutions holding the Nordstrom Inc. stock share, with El Puerto de Liverpool, S.A.B. de C.V. the top institutional holder. As of Dec 30, 2022, the company held 9.84% of the shares, roughly 15.76 million JWN shares worth $254.29 million.

Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 6.53% or 10.46 million shares worth $174.99 million as of Sep 29, 2022.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Dec 30, 2022 were iShares Core S&P Midcap ETF and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund. With 3.44 million shares estimated at $55.5 million under it, the former controlled 2.15% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund held about 2.06% of the shares, roughly 3.3 million shares worth around $55.27 million.