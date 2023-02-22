Nerdy Inc. (NYSE: NRDY) Surprises Bears, Looks Strong In The Long Term

In the last trading session, 1.41 million Nerdy Inc. (NYSE:NRDY) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 0. With the company’s per share price at $2.54 changed hands at -$0.28 or -9.93% during last session, the market valuation stood at $419.91M. NRDY’s last price was a discount, traded about -120.87% off its 52-week high of $5.61. The share price had its 52-week low at $1.59, which suggests the last value was 37.4% up since then. When we look at Nerdy Inc.’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 0.57 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 641.20K.

Analysts gave the Nerdy Inc. (NRDY) stock a consensus recommendation rating of an Overweight, calculated at a mean rating of 2.10. If we narrow down to specifics, the data shows that 0 out of 9 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, with a further 1 assigning it an Overweight rating. Of the remaining, 2 recommended NRDY as a Hold, 6 felt it is a Buy and 0 rated the stock as Underweight. Nerdy Inc.’s EPS for the current quarter is expected to be -$0.16.

Will You Miss Out On This Growth Stock Boom?



A new megatrend in the fintech market is well underway. Mobile payments are projected to boom into a massive $12 trillion market by 2028. According to Motley Fool this growth stock could "deliver huge returns." Not only in the immediate future but also over the next decade. Especially since the man behind this company is a serial entrepreneur who has been wildly successful over the years.



And this is just one of our 5 Best Growth Stocks To Own For 2023. Sponsored

Nerdy Inc. (NYSE:NRDY) trade information

Instantly NRDY was in red as seen at the end of in last trading. With action -18.59%, the performance over the past five days has been red. The drop to weekly highs of 3.26 on Tuesday, 02/21/23 subtracted -9.93% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date upside of 12.89%, with the 5-day performance at -18.59% in the red. However, in the 30-day time frame, Nerdy Inc. (NYSE:NRDY) is -6.62% down. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 4.82 million shares sold at short interest cover period of 7.78 days.

Nerdy Inc. (NRDY) estimates and forecasts

Data shows that the Nerdy Inc. share is performing relatively much not better than most of its peers within the same industry. As can be gleaned from the statistics, the company’s share value shot -6.62% over the past 6 months, a -920.00% in annual growth rate that is considerably lower than the industry average of -7.90%. Moreover, analysts have looked to lower expectations by upgrading its fiscal year 2023 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict current quarter revenue for Nerdy Inc. will fall -77.80%, while the growth in revenue is estimated to hit -120.00% for the next quarter. Year-over-year growth is forecast to reach 14.30% up from the last financial year.

Consensus estimates given by 8 financial analysts project the company’s revenue in the current quarter to hit an average of $39.93 million. 6 analysts are of the opinion that Nerdy Inc.’s revenue for the quarter ending Mar 2023 will be $47.74 million. The company’s revenue for the corresponding quarters a year ago was $42.02 million and $46.92 million respectively. According to analysts, the company will likely register a growth in its current quarter sales, forecast at -5.00%. The estimates for the next quarter sales put growth at 1.70%.

The 2023 estimates are for Nerdy Inc. earnings to increase by 91.90%.

NRDY Dividends

Nerdy Inc. is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report on February 28.

Nerdy Inc. (NYSE:NRDY)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 23.61% of Nerdy Inc. shares while 64.98% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 85.07%. There are 64.98% institutions holding the Nerdy Inc. stock share, with TPG GP A, LLC the top institutional holder. As of Sep 29, 2022, the company held 14.18% of the shares, roughly 13.22 million NRDY shares worth $27.9 million.

Greenvale Capital, LLP holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 8.58% or 8.0 million shares worth $16.88 million as of Sep 29, 2022.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Oct 30, 2022 were Franklin Strategic Series-Franklin Small Cap Growth Fund and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund. With 4.42 million shares estimated at $10.73 million under it, the former controlled 4.74% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund held about 1.67% of the shares, roughly 1.55 million shares worth around $3.28 million.