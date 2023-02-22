Navitas Semiconductor Corporation (NASDAQ: NVTS) Stock Today – Analysts’ Views Are Different

In the last trading session, 2.2 million Navitas Semiconductor Corporation (NASDAQ:NVTS) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 0. With the company’s per share price at $5.07 changed hands at -$0.7 or -12.13% during last session, the market valuation stood at $787.37M. NVTS’s last price was a discount, traded about -117.16% off its 52-week high of $11.01. The share price had its 52-week low at $3.11, which suggests the last value was 38.66% up since then. When we look at Navitas Semiconductor Corporation’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 0.96 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 1.07 million.

Analysts gave the Navitas Semiconductor Corporation (NVTS) stock a consensus recommendation rating of a Buy, calculated at a mean rating of 1.90. If we narrow down to specifics, the data shows that 0 out of 8 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, with a further 1 assigning it an Overweight rating. Of the remaining, 1 recommended NVTS as a Hold, 6 felt it is a Buy and 0 rated the stock as Underweight. Navitas Semiconductor Corporation’s EPS for the current quarter is expected to be -$0.08.

Will You Miss Out On This Growth Stock Boom?



A new megatrend in the fintech market is well underway. Mobile payments are projected to boom into a massive $12 trillion market by 2028. According to Motley Fool this growth stock could "deliver huge returns." Not only in the immediate future but also over the next decade. Especially since the man behind this company is a serial entrepreneur who has been wildly successful over the years.



And this is just one of our 5 Best Growth Stocks To Own For 2023. Sponsored

Navitas Semiconductor Corporation (NASDAQ:NVTS) trade information

Instantly NVTS was in red as seen at the end of in last trading. With action -4.70%, the performance over the past five days has been red. The drop to weekly highs of 6.08 on Tuesday, 02/21/23 subtracted -12.13% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date upside of 44.44%, with the 5-day performance at -4.70% in the red. However, in the 30-day time frame, Navitas Semiconductor Corporation (NASDAQ:NVTS) is 15.23% up. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 9.04 million shares sold at short interest cover period of 7.35 days.

The consensus price target for the stock as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $8.00, meaning bulls need an upside of 36.62% from its current market value. According to analyst projections, NVTS’s forecast low is $5.00 with $14.00 as the target high. To hit the forecast high, the stock’s price needs a -176.13% plunge from its current level, while the stock would need to tank 1.38% for it to hit the projected low.

Navitas Semiconductor Corporation (NVTS) estimates and forecasts

Data shows that the Navitas Semiconductor Corporation share is performing relatively much better than most of its peers within the same industry. As can be gleaned from the statistics, the company’s share value shot -19.27% over the past 6 months, a 55.56% in annual growth rate that is considerably higher than the industry average of -12.60%. Moreover, analysts have looked to lower expectations by upgrading its fiscal year 2023 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict current quarter revenue for Navitas Semiconductor Corporation will fall -14.30%. Year-over-year growth is forecast to reach 59.30% up from the last financial year.

Consensus estimates given by 8 financial analysts project the company’s revenue in the current quarter to hit an average of $12 million. 7 analysts are of the opinion that Navitas Semiconductor Corporation’s revenue for the quarter ending Mar 2023 will be $13.05 million. The company’s revenue for the corresponding quarters a year ago was $7.34 million and $6.74 million respectively. According to analysts, the company will likely register a growth in its current quarter sales, forecast at 63.50%. The estimates for the next quarter sales put growth at 93.60%.

The 2023 estimates are for Navitas Semiconductor Corporation earnings to decrease by -701.60%, but the outlook for the next 5-year period is at 20.00% per year.

NVTS Dividends

Navitas Semiconductor Corporation is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report on February 23.

Navitas Semiconductor Corporation (NASDAQ:NVTS)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 37.11% of Navitas Semiconductor Corporation shares while 20.51% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 32.61%. There are 20.51% institutions holding the Navitas Semiconductor Corporation stock share, with Capricorn Investment Group LLC the top institutional holder. As of Sep 29, 2022, the company held 6.33% of the shares, roughly 9.62 million NVTS shares worth $46.64 million.

BAMCO Inc. holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 2.46% or 3.75 million shares worth $18.17 million as of Sep 29, 2022.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Dec 30, 2022 were Invesco ETF Tr-Invesco Wilderhill Clean Energy ETF and Baron Discovery Fund. With 2.97 million shares estimated at $10.43 million under it, the former controlled 1.96% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, Baron Discovery Fund held about 1.81% of the shares, roughly 2.75 million shares worth around $13.34 million.