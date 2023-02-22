Nano Dimension Ltd. (NASDAQ: NNDM) Stock: Performance and Outlook

In the last trading session, 2.05 million Nano Dimension Ltd. (NASDAQ:NNDM) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 1.83. With the company’s per share price at $2.79 changed hands at -$0.1 or -3.46% during last session, the market valuation stood at $723.17M. NNDM’s last price was a discount, traded about -42.65% off its 52-week high of $3.98. The share price had its 52-week low at $2.06, which suggests the last value was 26.16% up since then. When we look at Nano Dimension Ltd.’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 2.55 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 3.03 million.

Nano Dimension Ltd. (NASDAQ:NNDM) trade information

Instantly NNDM was in red as seen at the end of in last trading. With action 8.98%, the performance over the past five days has been green. The drop to weekly highs of 3.02 on Tuesday, 02/21/23 subtracted -3.46% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date upside of 21.30%, with the 5-day performance at 8.98% in the green. However, in the 30-day time frame, Nano Dimension Ltd. (NASDAQ:NNDM) is 12.50% up. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 14.58 million shares sold at short interest cover period of 5.24 days.

Will You Miss Out On This Growth Stock Boom?



A new megatrend in the fintech market is well underway. Mobile payments are projected to boom into a massive $12 trillion market by 2028. According to Motley Fool this growth stock could "deliver huge returns." Not only in the immediate future but also over the next decade. Especially since the man behind this company is a serial entrepreneur who has been wildly successful over the years.



And this is just one of our 5 Best Growth Stocks To Own For 2023. Sponsored

Nano Dimension Ltd. (NNDM) estimates and forecasts

Year-over-year growth is forecast to reach 47.10% up from the last financial year.

Looking at the company’s year-on-year earnings, data shows that the past 5-year has an earnings growth rate of 40.60%. The 2023 estimates are for Nano Dimension Ltd. earnings to increase by 28.10%.

NNDM Dividends

Nano Dimension Ltd. is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report on March 30.

Nano Dimension Ltd. (NASDAQ:NNDM)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 0.82% of Nano Dimension Ltd. shares while 25.16% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 25.37%. There are 25.16% institutions holding the Nano Dimension Ltd. stock share, with Murchinson Ltd. the top institutional holder. As of Sep 29, 2022, the company held 4.16% of the shares, roughly 10.35 million NNDM shares worth $24.75 million.

Blackrock Inc. holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 2.25% or 5.6 million shares worth $13.38 million as of Sep 29, 2022.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Dec 30, 2022 were SPDR (R) Ser Tr-SPDRï¿½ Kensho New Economies Composite ETF and ARK ETF Tr-ARK The 3D Printing ETF. With 4.91 million shares estimated at $11.28 million under it, the former controlled 1.97% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, ARK ETF Tr-ARK The 3D Printing ETF held about 0.91% of the shares, roughly 2.25 million shares worth around $5.18 million.