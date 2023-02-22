Momentive Global Inc. (NASDAQ: MNTV) Is Worth A Shot If You’re A Risk-Capital Investor

In the last trading session, 1.65 million Momentive Global Inc. (NASDAQ:MNTV) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 1.50. With the company’s per share price at $7.22 changed hands at -$0.04 or -0.55% during last session, the market valuation stood at $1.16B. MNTV’s last price was a discount, traded about -155.96% off its 52-week high of $18.48. The share price had its 52-week low at $5.14, which suggests the last value was 28.81% up since then. When we look at Momentive Global Inc.’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 1.72 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 1.20 million.

Analysts gave the Momentive Global Inc. (MNTV) stock a consensus recommendation rating of an Overweight, calculated at a mean rating of 2.30. If we narrow down to specifics, the data shows that 0 out of 6 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, with a further 0 assigning it an Overweight rating. Of the remaining, 2 recommended MNTV as a Hold, 4 felt it is a Buy and 0 rated the stock as Underweight. Momentive Global Inc.’s EPS for the current quarter is expected to be $0.1.

Momentive Global Inc. (NASDAQ:MNTV) trade information

Instantly MNTV was in red as seen at the end of in last trading. With action -6.96%, the performance over the past five days has been red. The drop to weekly highs of 8.35 on Tuesday, 02/21/23 subtracted -0.55% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date upside of 3.14%, with the 5-day performance at -6.96% in the red. However, in the 30-day time frame, Momentive Global Inc. (NASDAQ:MNTV) is -3.22% down. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 9.42 million shares sold at short interest cover period of 9.59 days.

The consensus price target for the stock as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $10.42, meaning bulls need an upside of 30.71% from its current market value. According to analyst projections, MNTV’s forecast low is $8.00 with $13.00 as the target high. To hit the forecast high, the stock’s price needs a -80.06% plunge from its current level, while the stock would need to soar -10.8% for it to hit the projected low.

Momentive Global Inc. (MNTV) estimates and forecasts

Data shows that the Momentive Global Inc. share is performing relatively much better than most of its peers within the same industry. As can be gleaned from the statistics, the company’s share value shot -2.30% over the past 6 months, a 100.00% in annual growth rate that is considerably higher than the industry average of 9.60%. Moreover, analysts have looked to higher expectations by upgrading its fiscal year 2023 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict current quarter revenue for Momentive Global Inc. will rise 1,100.00%. Year-over-year growth is forecast to reach 8.10% up from the last financial year.

Consensus estimates given by 6 financial analysts project the company’s revenue in the current quarter to hit an average of $121.28 million. 5 analysts are of the opinion that Momentive Global Inc.’s revenue for the quarter ending Mar 2023 will be $124.2 million. The company’s revenue for the corresponding quarters a year ago was $117.34 million and $116.99 million respectively. According to analysts, the company will likely register a growth in its current quarter sales, forecast at 3.40%. The estimates for the next quarter sales put growth at 6.20%.

Looking at the company’s year-on-year earnings, data shows that the past 5-year has an earnings growth rate of -6.10%. The 2023 estimates are for Momentive Global Inc. earnings to decrease by -28.00%, but the outlook for the next 5-year period is at -9.46% per year.

MNTV Dividends

Momentive Global Inc. is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report between May 02 and May 08.

Momentive Global Inc. (NASDAQ:MNTV)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 13.72% of Momentive Global Inc. shares while 80.20% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 92.96%. There are 80.20% institutions holding the Momentive Global Inc. stock share, with ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC the top institutional holder. As of Sep 29, 2022, the company held 9.18% of the shares, roughly 13.65 million MNTV shares worth $79.3 million.

Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 8.52% or 12.67 million shares worth $73.61 million as of Sep 29, 2022.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Oct 30, 2022 were Vanguard Explorer Fund, Inc. and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund. With 5.3 million shares estimated at $41.15 million under it, the former controlled 3.57% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund held about 2.43% of the shares, roughly 3.61 million shares worth around $20.98 million.