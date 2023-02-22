Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ: MSFT) Stock: Performance and Outlook

In the last trading session, 28.31 million Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 0.92. With the company’s per share price at $252.67 changed hands at -$5.39 or -2.09% during last session, the market valuation stood at $1910.63B. MSFT’s last price was a discount, traded about -25.04% off its 52-week high of $315.95. The share price had its 52-week low at $213.43, which suggests the last value was 15.53% up since then. When we look at Microsoft Corporation’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 37.23 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 30.92 million.

Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) trade information

Instantly MSFT was in red as seen at the end of in last trading. With action -6.87%, the performance over the past five days has been red. The drop to weekly highs of 274.97 on Tuesday, 02/21/23 subtracted -2.09% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date upside of 5.36%, with the 5-day performance at -6.87% in the red. However, in the 30-day time frame, Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) is 5.18% up. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 36.32 million shares sold at short interest cover period of 1.15 days.

Microsoft Corporation (MSFT) estimates and forecasts

Data shows that the Microsoft Corporation share is performing relatively much not better than most of its peers within the same industry. As can be gleaned from the statistics, the company’s share value shot -11.70% over the past 6 months, a 1.41% in annual growth rate that is considerably lower than the industry average of 3.90%. Moreover, analysts have looked to higher expectations by upgrading its fiscal year 2023 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict current quarter revenue for Microsoft Corporation will rise 1.40%, while the growth in revenue is estimated to hit 11.20% for the next quarter. Year-over-year growth is forecast to reach 5.40% up from the last financial year.

Consensus estimates given by 35 financial analysts project the company’s revenue in the current quarter to hit an average of $51.04 billion. 35 analysts are of the opinion that Microsoft Corporation’s revenue for the quarter ending Jun 2023 will be $54.92 billion. The company’s revenue for the corresponding quarters a year ago was $49.36 billion and $51.87 billion respectively. According to analysts, the company will likely register a growth in its current quarter sales, forecast at 3.40%. The estimates for the next quarter sales put growth at 5.90%.

Looking at the company’s year-on-year earnings, data shows that the past 5-year has an earnings growth rate of 24.30%. The 2023 estimates are for Microsoft Corporation earnings to increase by 19.80%, but the outlook for the next 5-year period is at 11.77% per year.

MSFT Dividends

Microsoft Corporation is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report between April 24 and April 28. The 1.08% annual yield figure for the share gives it an annual dividend of 2.72. It is important to note, however, that the 1.08% dividend yield ratio should serve as a guide only, as you should also take into consideration many other aspects of a company’s operations and fundamentals before making any investment decision.

Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 0.06% of Microsoft Corporation shares while 73.46% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 73.51%. There are 73.46% institutions holding the Microsoft Corporation stock share, with Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) the top institutional holder. As of Sep 29, 2022, the company held 8.52% of the shares, roughly 634.24 million MSFT shares worth $147.71 billion.

Blackrock Inc. holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 6.97% or 518.84 million shares worth $120.84 billion as of Sep 29, 2022.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Sep 29, 2022 were Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Vanguard 500 Index Fund. With 222.31 million shares estimated at $51.78 billion under it, the former controlled 2.99% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, Vanguard 500 Index Fund held about 2.27% of the shares, roughly 169.06 million shares worth around $39.37 billion.