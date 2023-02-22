Let’s Start With The Stock Forecast For Kuke Music Holding Limited (NYSE: KUKE)

In the last trading session, 3.81 million Kuke Music Holding Limited (NYSE:KUKE) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 0. With the company’s per share price at $1.07 changed hands at $0.34 or 47.42% during last session, the market valuation stood at $28.30M. KUKE’s last price was a discount, traded about -297.2% off its 52-week high of $4.25. The share price had its 52-week low at $0.33, which suggests the last value was 69.16% up since then. When we look at Kuke Music Holding Limited’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 52210.0 shares, with the 3-month average coming to 19.46K.

Kuke Music Holding Limited (NYSE:KUKE) trade information

Instantly KUKE was in green as seen at the end of in last trading. With action 81.33%, the performance over the past five days has been green. The jump to weekly highs of 1.2900 on Tuesday, 02/21/23 added 47.42% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date upside of 101.89%, with the 5-day performance at 81.33% in the green. However, in the 30-day time frame, Kuke Music Holding Limited (NYSE:KUKE) is 100.00% up. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 35260.0 shares sold at short interest cover period of 2.79 days.

Will You Miss Out On This Growth Stock Boom?



A new megatrend in the fintech market is well underway. Mobile payments are projected to boom into a massive $12 trillion market by 2028. According to Motley Fool this growth stock could "deliver huge returns." Not only in the immediate future but also over the next decade. Especially since the man behind this company is a serial entrepreneur who has been wildly successful over the years.



And this is just one of our 5 Best Growth Stocks To Own For 2023. Sponsored

Kuke Music Holding Limited (KUKE) estimates and forecasts

The 2023 estimates are for Kuke Music Holding Limited earnings to decrease by -262.70%.

KUKE Dividends

Kuke Music Holding Limited is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report between January 20 and January 21.

Kuke Music Holding Limited (NYSE:KUKE)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 56.39% of Kuke Music Holding Limited shares while 0.34% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 0.78%. There are 0.34% institutions holding the Kuke Music Holding Limited stock share, with Virtu Financial LLC the top institutional holder. As of Sep 29, 2022, the company held 0.11% of the shares, roughly 22878.0 KUKE shares worth $10775.0.

Jane Street Group, LLC holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 0.09% or 19448.0 shares worth $9160.0 as of Sep 29, 2022.