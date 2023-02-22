Let’s Jump Into The Snowflake Inc. (NYSE: SNOW) Stock Forecast

In the last trading session, 3.4 million Snowflake Inc. (NYSE:SNOW) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 0. With the company’s per share price at $151.26 changed hands at -$2.82 or -1.83% during last session, the market valuation stood at $51.90B. SNOW’s last price was a discount, traded about -95.03% off its 52-week high of $295.00. The share price had its 52-week low at $110.26, which suggests the last value was 27.11% up since then. When we look at Snowflake Inc.’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 4.94 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 5.39 million.

Snowflake Inc. (NYSE:SNOW) trade information

Instantly SNOW was in red as seen at the end of in last trading. With action -6.61%, the performance over the past five days has been red. The drop to weekly highs of 175.95 on Tuesday, 02/21/23 subtracted -1.83% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date upside of 5.38%, with the 5-day performance at -6.61% in the red. However, in the 30-day time frame, Snowflake Inc. (NYSE:SNOW) is 4.45% up. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 15.01 million shares sold at short interest cover period of 2.71 days.

Snowflake Inc. (SNOW) estimates and forecasts

Data shows that the Snowflake Inc. share is performing relatively much better than most of its peers within the same industry. As can be gleaned from the statistics, the company’s share value shot -1.74% over the past 6 months, a 1,000.00% in annual growth rate that is considerably higher than the industry average of 11.50%. Moreover, analysts have looked to lower expectations by upgrading its fiscal year 2023 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict current quarter revenue for Snowflake Inc. will fall -66.70%, while the growth in revenue is estimated to hit -25.00% for the next quarter. Year-over-year growth is forecast to reach 68.30% up from the last financial year.

Consensus estimates given by 34 financial analysts project the company’s revenue in the current quarter to hit an average of $574.99 million. 30 analysts are of the opinion that Snowflake Inc.’s revenue for the quarter ending Apr 2023 will be $619.89 million. The company’s revenue for the corresponding quarters a year ago was $383.77 million and $422.37 million respectively. According to analysts, the company will likely register a growth in its current quarter sales, forecast at 49.80%. The estimates for the next quarter sales put growth at 46.80%.

The 2023 estimates are for Snowflake Inc. earnings to decrease by -20.90%.

SNOW Dividends

Snowflake Inc. is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report on March 01.

Snowflake Inc. (NYSE:SNOW)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 9.39% of Snowflake Inc. shares while 67.36% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 74.34%. There are 67.36% institutions holding the Snowflake Inc. stock share, with Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) the top institutional holder. As of Dec 30, 2022, the company held 5.51% of the shares, roughly 17.71 million SNOW shares worth $2.68 billion.

Altimeter Capital Management, LP holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 4.78% or 15.37 million shares worth $2.32 billion as of Dec 30, 2022.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Sep 29, 2022 were Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund. With 8.06 million shares estimated at $1.22 billion under it, the former controlled 2.51% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund held about 1.13% of the shares, roughly 3.65 million shares worth around $551.75 million.