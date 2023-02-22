Keysight Technologies Inc. (NYSE: KEYS) Stock Today – Analysts’ Views Are Different

In the latest trading session, 2.62 million Keysight Technologies Inc. (NYSE:KEYS) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 1.05. With the company’s most recent per share price at $157.99 changed hands at -$24.99 or -13.66% at last look, the market valuation stands at $32.94B. KEYS’s current price is a discount, trading about -19.91% off its 52-week high of $189.45. The share price had its 52-week low at $127.93, which suggests the last value was 19.03% up since then. When we look at Keysight Technologies Inc.’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 1.0 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 938.45K.

Keysight Technologies Inc. (NYSE:KEYS) trade information

Instantly KEYS was in red as seen in intraday trades today. With action -14.71%, the performance over the past five days has been red. The drop to weekly highs of 189.32 on Tuesday, 02/21/23 subtracted -13.66% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date downside of -7.65%, with the 5-day performance at -14.71% in the red. However, in the 30-day time frame, Keysight Technologies Inc. (NYSE:KEYS) is -12.50% down. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 2.97 million shares sold at short interest cover period of 3 days.

The consensus price target for the stock as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $197.23, meaning bulls need an upside of 19.9% from its recent market value. According to analyst projections, KEYS’s forecast low is $178.00 with $225.00 as the target high. To hit the forecast high, the stock’s price needs a -42.41% plunge from its current level, while the stock would need to soar -12.67% for it to hit the projected low.

Keysight Technologies Inc. (KEYS) estimates and forecasts

Data shows that the Keysight Technologies Inc. share is performing relatively much not better than most of its peers within the same industry. As can be gleaned from the statistics, the company’s share value shot -7.39% over the past 6 months, a 5.90% in annual growth rate that is considerably lower than the industry average of 13.10%. Moreover, analysts have looked to higher expectations by upgrading its fiscal year 2023 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict current quarter revenue for Keysight Technologies Inc. will rise 12.10%, while the growth in revenue is estimated to hit 6.00% for the next quarter. Year-over-year growth is forecast to reach 5.10% up from the last financial year.

Consensus estimates given by 9 financial analysts project the company’s revenue in the current quarter to hit an average of $1.37 billion. 9 analysts are of the opinion that Keysight Technologies Inc.’s revenue for the quarter ending Apr 2023 will be $1.4 billion. The company’s revenue for the corresponding quarters a year ago was $1.25 billion and $1.35 billion respectively. According to analysts, the company will likely register a growth in its current quarter sales, forecast at 9.70%. The estimates for the next quarter sales put growth at 3.70%.

Looking at the company’s year-on-year earnings, data shows that the past 5-year has an earnings growth rate of 61.60%. The 2023 estimates are for Keysight Technologies Inc. earnings to increase by 29.20%, but the outlook for the next 5-year period is at 10.04% per year.

KEYS Dividends

Keysight Technologies Inc. is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report between May 15 and May 19.

Keysight Technologies Inc. (NYSE:KEYS)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 0.55% of Keysight Technologies Inc. shares while 87.53% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 88.01%. There are 87.53% institutions holding the Keysight Technologies Inc. stock share, with Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) the top institutional holder. As of Sep 29, 2022, the company held 11.61% of the shares, roughly 20.7 million KEYS shares worth $3.26 billion.

Blackrock Inc. holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 9.35% or 16.68 million shares worth $2.63 billion as of Sep 29, 2022.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Sep 29, 2022 were Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund. With 5.35 million shares estimated at $841.98 million under it, the former controlled 3.00% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund held about 2.32% of the shares, roughly 4.13 million shares worth around $650.17 million.