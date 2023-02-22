Joby Aviation Inc. (NYSE: JOBY): Time To Buy Over The Next Few Months

In the last trading session, 2.46 million Joby Aviation Inc. (NYSE:JOBY) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 0. With the company’s per share price at $4.26 changed hands at -$0.19 or -4.27% during last session, the market valuation stood at $2.65B. JOBY’s last price was a discount, traded about -67.84% off its 52-week high of $7.15. The share price had its 52-week low at $3.15, which suggests the last value was 26.06% up since then. When we look at Joby Aviation Inc.’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 2.21 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 3.12 million.

Joby Aviation Inc. (NYSE:JOBY) trade information

Instantly JOBY was in red as seen at the end of in last trading. With action 1.19%, the performance over the past five days has been green. The drop to weekly highs of 4.66 on Tuesday, 02/21/23 subtracted -4.27% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date upside of 27.16%, with the 5-day performance at 1.19% in the green. However, in the 30-day time frame, Joby Aviation Inc. (NYSE:JOBY) is 7.30% up. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 33.71 million shares sold at short interest cover period of 10.27 days.

Joby Aviation Inc. (JOBY) estimates and forecasts

Data shows that the Joby Aviation Inc. share is performing relatively much better than most of its peers within the same industry. As can be gleaned from the statistics, the company’s share value shot -24.47% over the past 6 months, a 32.43% in annual growth rate that is considerably higher than the industry average of 20.60%. Moreover, analysts have looked to lower expectations by upgrading its fiscal year 2023 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict current quarter revenue for Joby Aviation Inc. will fall -1,700.00%, while the growth in revenue is estimated to hit -27.30% for the next quarter.

The 2023 estimates are for Joby Aviation Inc. earnings to decrease by -57.90%, but the outlook for the next 5-year period is at -11.81% per year.

JOBY Dividends

Joby Aviation Inc. is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report on February 22.

Joby Aviation Inc. (NYSE:JOBY)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 42.25% of Joby Aviation Inc. shares while 29.09% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 50.37%. There are 29.09% institutions holding the Joby Aviation Inc. stock share, with Intel Corporation the top institutional holder. As of Sep 29, 2022, the company held 7.41% of the shares, roughly 46.04 million JOBY shares worth $199.36 million.

Capricorn Investment Group LLC holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 6.59% or 40.96 million shares worth $177.34 million as of Sep 29, 2022.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Sep 29, 2022 were Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and iShares Russell 2000 ETF. With 6.36 million shares estimated at $27.54 million under it, the former controlled 1.02% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, iShares Russell 2000 ETF held about 0.94% of the shares, roughly 5.86 million shares worth around $19.63 million.