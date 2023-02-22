Is Lithium Americas Corp. (NYSE: LAC) Stock Ready To Get A Higher Bid?

In the last trading session, 2.89 million Lithium Americas Corp. (NYSE:LAC) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 1.51. With the company’s per share price at $22.56 changed hands at -$0.99 or -4.20% during last session, the market valuation stood at $3.26B. LAC’s last price was a discount, traded about -79.03% off its 52-week high of $40.39. The share price had its 52-week low at $17.58, which suggests the last value was 22.07% up since then. When we look at Lithium Americas Corp.’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 3.62 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 2.56 million.

Analysts gave the Lithium Americas Corp. (LAC) stock a consensus recommendation rating of a Buy, calculated at a mean rating of 2.00. If we narrow down to specifics, the data shows that 0 out of 14 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, with a further 0 assigning it an Overweight rating. Of the remaining, 1 recommended LAC as a Hold, 13 felt it is a Buy and 0 rated the stock as Underweight. Lithium Americas Corp.’s EPS for the current quarter is expected to be -$0.22.

Will You Miss Out On This Growth Stock Boom?



A new megatrend in the fintech market is well underway. Mobile payments are projected to boom into a massive $12 trillion market by 2028. According to Motley Fool this growth stock could "deliver huge returns." Not only in the immediate future but also over the next decade. Especially since the man behind this company is a serial entrepreneur who has been wildly successful over the years.



And this is just one of our 5 Best Growth Stocks To Own For 2023. Sponsored

Lithium Americas Corp. (NYSE:LAC) trade information

Instantly LAC was in red as seen at the end of in last trading. With action -6.51%, the performance over the past five days has been red. The drop to weekly highs of 25.89 on Tuesday, 02/21/23 subtracted -4.20% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date upside of 19.05%, with the 5-day performance at -6.51% in the red. However, in the 30-day time frame, Lithium Americas Corp. (NYSE:LAC) is 8.51% up. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 10.8 million shares sold at short interest cover period of 3.66 days.

The consensus price target for the stock as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $37.16, meaning bulls need an upside of 39.29% from its current market value. According to analyst projections, LAC’s forecast low is $30.00 with $43.00 as the target high. To hit the forecast high, the stock’s price needs a -90.6% plunge from its current level, while the stock would need to soar -32.98% for it to hit the projected low.

Lithium Americas Corp. (LAC) estimates and forecasts

Data shows that the Lithium Americas Corp. share is performing relatively much not better than most of its peers within the same industry. As can be gleaned from the statistics, the company’s share value shot -20.93% over the past 6 months, a -114.00% in annual growth rate that is considerably lower than the industry average of 0.20%. Moreover, analysts have looked to lower expectations by upgrading its fiscal year 2023 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict current quarter revenue for Lithium Americas Corp. will fall -100.00%, while the growth in revenue is estimated to hit 91.40% for the next quarter.

1 analysts are of the opinion that Lithium Americas Corp.’s revenue for the quarter ending Mar 2023 will be $18 million.

Looking at the company’s year-on-year earnings, data shows that the past 5-year has an earnings growth rate of 7.30%. The 2023 estimates are for Lithium Americas Corp. earnings to increase by 15.30%.

LAC Dividends

Lithium Americas Corp. is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report between March 15 and March 20.

Lithium Americas Corp. (NYSE:LAC)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 16.38% of Lithium Americas Corp. shares while 25.36% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 30.33%. There are 25.36% institutions holding the Lithium Americas Corp. stock share, with Fifthdelta Ltd the top institutional holder. As of Sep 29, 2022, the company held 2.99% of the shares, roughly 4.03 million LAC shares worth $105.75 million.

Himension Capital (Singapore) PTE Ltd. holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 2.42% or 3.26 million shares worth $85.61 million as of Sep 29, 2022.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Dec 30, 2022 were VanEck ETF Trust-VanEck Rare Earth/Strategic Metals ETF and Global X Fds-Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF. With 1.36 million shares estimated at $25.77 million under it, the former controlled 1.01% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, Global X Fds-Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF held about 0.94% of the shares, roughly 1.27 million shares worth around $24.07 million.