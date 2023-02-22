Is Doximity Inc.’s (NYSE: DOCS) Stock Due For A Strong Run?

In the last trading session, 1.96 million Doximity Inc. (NYSE:DOCS) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 0. With the company’s per share price at $33.56 changed hands at -$0.22 or -0.65% during last session, the market valuation stood at $6.69B. DOCS’s last price was a discount, traded about -86.29% off its 52-week high of $62.52. The share price had its 52-week low at $22.91, which suggests the last value was 31.73% up since then. When we look at Doximity Inc.’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 2.96 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 1.67 million.

Doximity Inc. (NYSE:DOCS) trade information

Instantly DOCS was in red as seen at the end of in last trading. With action 1.54%, the performance over the past five days has been green. The drop to weekly highs of 36.85 on Tuesday, 02/21/23 subtracted -0.65% to the stock’s daily price. However, in the 30-day time frame, Doximity Inc. (NYSE:DOCS) is 3.93% up. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 14.61 million shares sold at short interest cover period of 12.08 days.

Doximity Inc. (DOCS) estimates and forecasts

Data shows that the Doximity Inc. share is performing relatively much not better than most of its peers within the same industry. As can be gleaned from the statistics, the company’s share value shot 1.67% over the past 6 months, a -14.63% in annual growth rate that is considerably lower than the industry average of 1.20%. Moreover, analysts have looked to lower expectations by upgrading its fiscal year 2023 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict current quarter revenue for Doximity Inc. will fall -4.80%, while the growth in revenue is estimated to hit 14.30% for the next quarter. Year-over-year growth is forecast to reach 24.10% up from the last financial year.

Consensus estimates given by 15 financial analysts project the company’s revenue in the current quarter to hit an average of $122.08 million. 13 analysts are of the opinion that Doximity Inc.’s revenue for the quarter ending Jun 2023 will be $114.51 million. The company’s revenue for the corresponding quarters a year ago was $93.65 million and $90.64 million respectively. According to analysts, the company will likely register a growth in its current quarter sales, forecast at 30.40%. The estimates for the next quarter sales put growth at 26.30%.

The 2023 estimates are for Doximity Inc. earnings to increase by 476.70%, but the outlook for the next 5-year period is at 4.00% per year.

DOCS Dividends

Doximity Inc. is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report on February 09.

Doximity Inc. (NYSE:DOCS)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 2.39% of Doximity Inc. shares while 98.16% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 100.57%. There are 98.16% institutions holding the Doximity Inc. stock share, with Morgan Stanley the top institutional holder. As of Sep 29, 2022, the company held 13.79% of the shares, roughly 15.66 million DOCS shares worth $473.15 million.

Blackrock Inc. holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 7.84% or 8.91 million shares worth $269.13 million as of Sep 29, 2022.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Sep 29, 2022 were Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Morgan Stanley Inst Fd Inc-Growth Port. With 2.8 million shares estimated at $84.58 million under it, the former controlled 2.47% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, Morgan Stanley Inst Fd Inc-Growth Port held about 2.46% of the shares, roughly 2.79 million shares worth around $84.43 million.