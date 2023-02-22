Investor Confidence Declines As Schlumberger Limited (NYSE: SLB) Shares Lose -$0.78

In the latest trading session, 1.67 million Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 1.79. With the company’s most recent per share price at $52.62 changed hands at -$0.78 or -1.45% at last look, the market valuation stands at $79.31B. SLB’s current price is a discount, trading about -19.31% off its 52-week high of $62.78. The share price had its 52-week low at $30.65, which suggests the last value was 41.75% up since then. When we look at Schlumberger Limited’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 7.87 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 9.88 million.

Analysts gave the Schlumberger Limited (SLB) stock a consensus recommendation rating of a Buy, calculated at a mean rating of 1.80. If we narrow down to specifics, the data shows that 0 out of 31 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, with a further 4 assigning it an Overweight rating. Of the remaining, 3 recommended SLB as a Hold, 24 felt it is a Buy and 0 rated the stock as Underweight. Schlumberger Limited’s EPS for the current quarter is expected to be $0.6.

Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB) trade information

Instantly SLB was in red as seen in intraday trades today. With action -7.38%, the performance over the past five days has been red. The drop to weekly highs of 56.59 on Tuesday, 02/21/23 subtracted -1.45% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date downside of -1.56%, with the 5-day performance at -7.38% in the red. However, in the 30-day time frame, Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB) is -5.79% down. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 18.79 million shares sold at short interest cover period of 1.9 days.

The consensus price target for the stock as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $64.90, meaning bulls need an upside of 18.92% from its recent market value. According to analyst projections, SLB’s forecast low is $48.00 with $75.00 as the target high. To hit the forecast high, the stock’s price needs a -42.53% plunge from its current level, while the stock would need to tank 8.78% for it to hit the projected low.

Schlumberger Limited (SLB) estimates and forecasts

Data shows that the Schlumberger Limited share is performing relatively much better than most of its peers within the same industry. As can be gleaned from the statistics, the company’s share value shot 42.54% over the past 6 months, a 38.53% in annual growth rate that is considerably higher than the industry average of 37.30%. Moreover, analysts have looked to higher expectations by upgrading its fiscal year 2023 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict current quarter revenue for Schlumberger Limited will rise 76.50%, while the growth in revenue is estimated to hit 42.00% for the next quarter. Year-over-year growth is forecast to reach 16.00% up from the last financial year.

Consensus estimates given by 18 financial analysts project the company’s revenue in the current quarter to hit an average of $7.43 billion. 18 analysts are of the opinion that Schlumberger Limited’s revenue for the quarter ending Jun 2023 will be $7.92 billion. The company’s revenue for the corresponding quarters a year ago was $5.96 billion and $6.77 billion respectively. According to analysts, the company will likely register a growth in its current quarter sales, forecast at 24.60%. The estimates for the next quarter sales put growth at 16.90%.

Looking at the company’s year-on-year earnings, data shows that the past 5-year has an earnings growth rate of 34.00%. The 2023 estimates are for Schlumberger Limited earnings to increase by 81.70%, but the outlook for the next 5-year period is at 31.50% per year.

SLB Dividends

Schlumberger Limited is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report between April 20 and April 24. The 1.87% annual yield figure for the share gives it an annual dividend of 1.00. It is important to note, however, that the 1.87% dividend yield ratio should serve as a guide only, as you should also take into consideration many other aspects of a company’s operations and fundamentals before making any investment decision.

Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 0.15% of Schlumberger Limited shares while 83.84% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 83.97%. There are 83.84% institutions holding the Schlumberger Limited stock share, with Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) the top institutional holder. As of Dec 30, 2022, the company held 8.81% of the shares, roughly 125.14 million SLB shares worth $6.56 billion.

Blackrock Inc. holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 7.46% or 105.97 million shares worth $5.55 billion as of Dec 30, 2022.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Sep 29, 2022 were Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Select Sector SPDR Fund-Energy Select. With 42.16 million shares estimated at $2.21 billion under it, the former controlled 2.97% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, Select Sector SPDR Fund-Energy Select held about 2.57% of the shares, roughly 36.53 million shares worth around $1.91 billion.